Ching Lee Holdings (3728.HK) demonstrates effective business diversification

HONG KONG, Nov 25, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – Ching Lee Holdings Limited (“the Group”, stock code 3728.HK) announced its interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2025 with a net profit of approximately HK$2.9 million, a HK$0.9 million lower than the same period of last year. Nonetheless, the Group recorded a significant growth of revenue amounted to approximately HK$791.9 million in the half year.

The Group aims to diversify business portfolio and strengthen its industry presence to deliver favorable returns for shareholders. In the period, a new operating segment for “Rental services of leasing of properties” has been included in addition to the existing segments of “Substructure building works services”, “Superstructure building works services”, and “Repair, maintenance, alternation and addition for an existing structure (“RMAA”) works services”. As a result, approximately 38.2% year-on-year higher revenue was recorded with a HK$0.11 million contribution of the rental services. The increase in total revenue was mainly due to a higher income of superstructure building works services driven by more revenue recognized for the projects in the completion stage during the period. The Group will continue to focus on its core businesses and explore potential opportunities in the property rental market.

In the past, various macroeconomic factors continued to support the steady growth in Hong Kong construction demand, including the “Long Term Housing Strategy”, launched by the government. In addition, an increase in commercial and industrial transaction volumes in the third quarter of 2025 is also encouraging. As a main contractor in Hong Kong, the Group will continue to utilize its strong partnerships and customer network to identify potential construction projects, including both private-sector and public-sector opportunities, with the aim of further expanding its business footprint.

The Group Chairman, Mr. Ng Choi Wah stated, “Looking forward, the Group is confident in Hong Kong’s economic outlook and the prospects of its construction sector. Supported by the recovery in both the rental and property sales markets, alongside a declining interest rate environment, we anticipate continued growth in the property market. This is expected to benefit the local construction industry.”

Note to editors:

Ching Lee Holdings Limited “Ching Lee” or “The Group”

Ching Lee Holdings Limited, a limited liability company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands, is a contractor in Hong Kong with over 28 years of experience in public and private sectors. The principal activities of Ching Lee Holdings and its subsidiaries are the provision of construction and consultancy works and project management services in Hong Kong, engaged in providing substructure building works services, superstructure building works services, and repair, maintenance, alteration and addition (RMAA) works services. Ching Lee Holdings Limited was transferred from GEM board to the main board in HKEx on September 18, 2017 with stock code 3728.hk. Company website: http://www.chingleeholdings.com

