Chuangxin Industries Holdings Limited Debuts on Hong Kong Stock Exchange Today

HONG KONG, Nov 24, 2025 – On 24 November, Chuangxin Industries Holdings Limited ("Chuangxin Industries" or the "Company", 02788.HK), a leading integrated producer of electrolytic aluminum and alumina in China, was officially listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The Company offered a total of 500 million shares globally, with approximately 10% under the Hong Kong Public Offering and approximately 90% under International Offering. The Hong Kong public Offering was oversubscribed by 447.2 times. The final offer price was HK$10.99 per share, with a board lots of 500 shares, raising gross proceeds of approximately HK$ 5,495 million from the global offering. Seventeen cornerstone investors — including Hillhouse, China Hongqiao, Taikang Life, Glencore AG, and Mercuria — subscribed for an aggregate of US$351 million at the offer price, representing nearly 50% of the global offering. As of today's market close, the Company recorded a strong trading debut, closing at HK$14.59, up 32.76%.

Driven by Green Energy and Integrated Strengths to Shape a New Landscape in the Aluminum Industry

Chuangxin Industries focuses on the aluminum industry, specializing in alumina refining and aluminum smelting, with operations spanning the production and sales of both electrolytic aluminum and alumina products. The Company has built an integrated ecosystem covering “energy — alumina refining — aluminum smelting”. Since 2012, the Company has established a strong presence in two resource-rich regions—Huolinguole, Inner Mongolia and Binzhou, Shandong Province—achieving a high degree of self-sufficiency in alumina and electricity supply. Leveraging stable, low-cost electricity, the Company maintains efficient production and enhances operational performance. In 2024, its alumina self-sufficiency rate reached approximately 84% and electricity self-sufficiency rate about 88%, significantly above the industry average. At the same time, the Company continues to invest in R&D, advance the integration of the aluminum value chain, and accelerate its green transition to build a more efficient and sustainable production model.

At the listing ceremony, Mr. Cui Lixin, Chairman of Chuangxin Industries, stated: “The successful listing of Chuangxin Industries marks a new starting point for us to drive transformation across talent, products, energy and capital. We will further strengthen our advantages in cost, quality, technology and service, and focus on globalization, green development, high-end manufacturing and intelligent innovation, accelerating our journey toward becoming a green aluminum industry group in the global market.”

Mr. Cui Lixin, Chairman and Non-executive Director of Chuangxin Industries, attended the listing ceremony at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Chuangxin Industries fully explores wind and solar energy to establish a stable green power aluminum business. Several of its self-owned wind and solar plants have already commenced operation, and the Company plans to increase the proportion of green energy usage to over 50% by the end of 2026. This not only helps reduce electricity costs but also enhances the Company’s long-term sustainability. Leveraging its integrated ecosystem and low-cost power advantages, the Company maintains strong competitiveness in operations, production capacity, and raw material supply. Based on its 2024 production output, Chuangxin Industries’ aluminum smelter in Huolinguole, Inner Mongolia has become the fourth-largest electrolytic aluminum production base in North China. Its high-quality, low-carbon products further strengthen the Company’s competitive position in both domestic and international markets.

Over the past few years, the Company has maintained steady growth in its performance. Revenue increased from RMB 13.49 billion in 2022 to RMB 13.815 billion in 2023, and further to RMB 15.163 billion in 2024. For the first five months of 2025, revenue reached RMB 7.214 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 22.6%. Benefiting from the synergies between its alumina and electrolytic aluminum businesses and its low-cost advantages, the Company’s gross profit margin has improved each year, rising from 15.1% in 2022 to 16.9% in 2023 and further to 28.2% in 2024. Net profit rose from RMB 913 million in 2022 to RMB 1.081 billion in 2023, and surged further to RMB 2.63 billion in 2024. This consistent growth demonstrates not only the strong resilience of the Company’s core business but also its ability to navigate market volatility, laying a solid foundation for continued expansion in domestic and overseas markets.

Capturing Market Opportunities and Advancing Capacity and Overseas Expansion

According to CRU, global electrolytic aluminum consumption is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.6% from 2025 to 2028, while China’s annual demand gap for electrolytic aluminum is projected to exceed one million tonnes and last until 2034.The report also indicates that China is the world’s largest electrolytic aluminum market, with an industry scale of approximately RMB 897 billion in 2024, accounting for around 71% of global demand, and is expected to maintain its leading position in 2028. In response to the sustained growth in market demand and the structural supply gap, Chuangxin Industries focuses on the two most value-added segments—alumina refining and aluminum smelting. Leveraging its integrated ecosystem of “energy – alumina refining – aluminum smelting”, the Company continues to enhance production efficiency and operational performance. Its electrolytic aluminum output per capita reached approximately 590 to 670 tonnes, 2.2 to 2.6 times the industry average. In 2024, the Company achieved an alumina self-sufficiency rate of about 84% and an electricity self-sufficiency rate of about 88%, while maintaining a cash cost of approximately RMB 15,112 per tonne of electrolytic aluminum, ranking in the top 5% in China and top 30% globally— demonstrating its strong capabilities in cost control and capacity management. Beyond the China market, CRU forecasts that electrolytic aluminum demand in the Middle East and Southeast Asia will grow at CAGRs of approximately 4.6% and 3.0%, respectively, from 2025 to 2028, with the Middle East well-positioned to absorb capacity due to its energy advantages. The Company’s integrated electrolytic aluminum project launched in Saudi Arabia is built upon these regional growth trends and energy-related advantages, laying a critical foundation for its overseas capacity deployment and aligning with the global shift of aluminum production toward low-energy-consumption regions. As demand for aluminum continues to rise in emerging sectors such as new energy vehicles, photovoltaics and energy storage—while global supply remains constrained by environmental requirements and capacity approval policies— Chuangxin Industries is leveraging its high self-sufficiency, cost competitiveness and expanding overseas footprint to effectively capture market opportunities, underscoring its leading position and long-term growth potential.

Looking ahead, the Company will make full use of the proceeds from the listing to further expand production capacity, enhance technology and R&D capabilities, and strengthen market competitiveness. The proceeds will be primarily used for overseas production capacity expansion, green energy projects, as well as working capital and general corporate uses. The combination of global demand growth, China’s structural supply gap, and the rising demand potential in the Middle East enables the Company’s investments to secure an early presence in key growth markets and establish a more resilient supply chain system. Supported by advanced technology and its integrated ecosystem, Chuangxin Industries will continue to enhance the competitiveness of its core businesses, expand its presence in domestic and international markets, promote the sustainable development of its electrolytic aluminum and alumina operations, consolidate its market position, capture industry growth opportunities, and demonstrate its strength and vision as a leading enterprise in China’s green aluminum industry.

