Civic Roundtable announces first state-wide deployment in Colorado

The Colorado Division of Veterans Affairs joins public servants at over 1,500 agencies in all 50 states using Roundtable to power a more effective, integrated government

BOSTON, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Civic Roundtable , the government operations platform connecting public servants with the people and answers they need to achieve their mission, today announced an expansion in Colorado, partnering with the Colorado Division of Veterans Affairs (CDVA).

“Working with Colorado’s Division of Veterans Affairs (CDVA) is a momentous step forward for Roundtable, our first state-level customer in Colorado,” said Madeleine Smith, CEO and co-founder of Civic Roundtable. “State governments are integral to filling service delivery gaps for society’s most important problems like providing services to veterans who’ve served our country. At Roundtable, working with dedicated public servants is our life’s mission.”

The Colorado Division of Veterans Affairs serves more than 362,000 veterans in Colorado. State Veterans Affairs Departments like CDVA sit at the intersection of a range of services, from educational benefits to healthcare; from housing assistance, to interfacing with Veterans Service Organizations (VSOs); from claims and benefits assistance, to much more.

Coordination is non-negotiable to effectively orchestrate services delivery to veterans, but county- and state-level VSOs in Colorado are constantly juggling a patchwork of information, personnel, and opportunities to help veterans with no clear source of truth and no avenue to collaborate with other state and regional partners.

About Civic Roundtable

Civic Roundtable is a government operations platform purpose-built for local, state, and federal government agencies and their partner organizations. Founded by a team with extensive government experience and the belief that the public sector is a force for good, Civic Roundtable is the foundational technology for a more integrated and effective government.

With Roundtable, wide networks of government agencies and partner organizations can consolidate existing data repositories and disseminate mission-critical information in real time. This facilitates government collaboration by empowering public servants with the information, answers, and peer expertise they need, when and how they need it, to serve their communities.

Backed by General Catalyst and trusted by public servants at over 1,500 agencies in all 50 states, the company emerged from the Harvard Innovation Labs to modernize how millions of government workers across 90,000 agencies achieve their mission. Roundtable is built on AWS GovCloud.

Contact

Civic Roundtable

press@CivicRoundtable.com