Cloudera Advances Unified Data Access and Governance with AI-Powered Federation and Lineage

With the integration of Trino, Cloudera SDX, and Cloudera Octopai Data Lineage, Cloudera arms enterprises with seamless access and control of their data, anywhere, automating workflows and boosting efficiency

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cloudera , the only company bringing AI to data anywhere, today announced a major platform update that integrates Trino, Cloudera Shared Data Experience (SDX), and Cloudera Octopai Data Lineage to deliver unified data access, control, smarter governance, and lineage across the entire data estate. With the power of AI-driven automation and intelligence, enterprises can now seamlessly discover, govern, and access all their data, wherever it resides.

As enterprises accelerate their AI initiatives, data accessibility remains a key barrier to success. According to a recent survey , only 9% of IT leaders report that all of their organization’s data is accessible, with just 38% saying that most of their data is usable for AI. For most organizations, data is often trapped in disparate systems with fragmented governance and security policies. This update empowers organizations to unite data silos, securely enable self-service access, and automate governance workflows for improved efficiency and trust in their data without ever moving their data. With Trino’s federation capabilities, enterprises can securely query distributed data using natural language interfaces and the power of the engines closest to the data. At the same time, Cloudera’s centralized governance helps to ensure consistent access control and compliance across all environments.

Built with AI at its core, Cloudera’s platform automates critical data fabric operations, including data quality checks, classification, and profiling. It also provides natural language access to enterprise data, democratizing data usage across both technical and non-technical teams. With this update, Cloudera customers can deploy Trino in data centers or public clouds and federate data across multiple systems using certified connectors. The integration with SDX unifies metadata and access controls, simplifying management and enabling secure, self-service data access. By unifying metadata, access controls, governance, and security across the entire enterprise, Cloudera delivers a single, secure endpoint to access all data—across multiple engines, clouds, and on-premises environments—without duplicating security or access policies. Additionally, Cloudera Octopai Data Lineage tracks the end-to-end journey of data, delivering transparency and trust for all data transformations, including data originating outside the Cloudera ecosystem.

Through this AI-infused architecture, Cloudera enables enterprises to:

Boost efficiency through automation of data fabric operations such as cleansing and classification.

Democratize access with natural language interfaces for intuitive data interaction.

Improve trust and transparency through intelligent metadata collection and end-to-end data lineage.

“Our mission at Cloudera has always been to empower enterprises to make trusted data available for every AI initiative,” said Leo Brunnick, Chief Product Officer, Cloudera. “With this release, we’re taking a major step forward, bringing AI-powered automation, governance, and access together under one platform. Enterprises can now securely harness all their data anywhere to accelerate innovation and drive better business outcomes.”

This news was announced during Cloudera’s EVOLVE 25 event in Dubai. Learn more about Cloudera’s data and AI platform .

