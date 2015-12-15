Cloudera Reinforces Commitment to Saudi Vision 2030 with plans to launch its data and AI platform on the AWS Saudi Arabia Region

Launching Cloudera’s data management and AI analytics platform on the upcoming AWS Saudi Arabia Region will support data integrity and sovereignty compliance for highly regulated industries and public sector organizations

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cloudera today announced plans to launch its data and AI analytics platform on the upcoming Amazon Web Services (AWS) Saudi Arabia Region, enabling organizations in KSA to bring AI and data together for analytics through a secure, reliable, and extensive cloud infrastructure. By launching on the AWS Saudi Arabia Region, Cloudera provides its KSA customers with superior data control, governance, and regulatory compliance.

Cloudera’s availability on the AWS Saudi Arabia Region will enable organizations to store and analyze data securely, supporting national goals for data sovereignty, regulatory compliance, and scalable, enterprise-grade AI innovation. Cloudera’s collaboration fortifies the company’s commitment to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 for accelerated digital transformation and builds on its existing collaborations with AWS.

IDC’s Worldwide Sovereign Cloud Market Forecast (2022-2027) projects that investments in sovereign cloud infrastructure will climb by an average of 27% per year, reaching $258 billion by 2027. The rapid expansion underscores the growing organizational reliance on data as a strategic asset and the critical importance of stronger oversight, protection, and compliance across all environments, including public and private clouds, sovereign systems, and data centers. Empowering enterprises to handle data securely, within clearly defined geographical and operational parameters, allows those in heavily regulated industries to confidently shape where and how they deploy AI workloads.

“In an era where data defines digital trust, the upcoming AWS Saudi Arabia Region enables our customers to balance innovation with compliance. They can safeguard their data within KSA borders, uphold the highest standards of governance, and advance AI and analytics initiatives with complete confidence,” said Paco Mateo-Sidron, Head of EMEA, Cloudera.

The combination of the industry-leading cloud infrastructure of AWS with Cloudera’s secure data and AI platform delivers a powerful data solution that drives significant business value. Purpose-built to meet regional standards, it is ideally suited for organizations in highly regulated industries and the public sector.

The Cloudera Platform on the AWS Saudi Arabia Region will enable customers to:

Preserve data sovereignty – Ensure that all customer data remains securely hosted within the KSA, aligning with evolving regulatory requirements.

– Ensure that all customer data remains securely hosted within the KSA, aligning with evolving regulatory requirements. Advance innovation securely – Harness a comprehensive portfolio of data, analytics, and AI services to unlock insights and power AI-driven solutions, all while maintaining full compliance with local sovereignty requirements.

– Harness a comprehensive portfolio of data, analytics, and AI services to unlock insights and power AI-driven solutions, all while maintaining full compliance with local sovereignty requirements. Achieve independent operations – Rely on cloud infrastructure that is physically located in the KSA, supporting operational control and integrity.

“At Cloudera, we see data as the cornerstone of secure and responsible innovation,” said Sergio Gago, Chief Technology Officer at Cloudera. “Our collaboration with AWS brings Cloudera’s data and AI platform to Cloud initiatives in the KSA region, empowering organizations in the region to unlock the full value of the data with confidence, autonomy, and regulatory alignment.”

Learn more about the upcoming AWS initiative in the Saudi Arabia Region .

About Cloudera

Cloudera is the only data and AI platform company that large organizations trust to bring AI to their data anywhere it lives. Unlike other providers, Cloudera delivers a consistent cloud experience that converges public clouds, on-prem data centers, and the edge, leveraging a proven open-source foundation. As the pioneer in big data, Cloudera empowers businesses to apply AI and assert control over 100% of their data, in all forms, improving security, governance, and real-time and predictive insights. The world’s largest brands across all industries rely on Cloudera to transform decision-making and ultimately boost bottom lines, safeguard against threats, and save lives.

To learn more, visit Cloudera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X . Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.