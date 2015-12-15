Data Watts Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire Interest in Clean Energy Project

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – November 13, 2025) – Data Watts Partners Inc. (CSE: DWTZ) (“Data Watts” or the “Company“), a technology-focused investment firm at the forefront of the Data Watts economy, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding letter of intent (the “LOI“) with Kanata Clean Power & Climate Technologies Corp. (“Kanata Technologies“) and Kanata Alberta Investment One Holding Corp. (“Kanata Holding“, and together with Kanata Technologies, the “Kanata Entities“).

Pursuant to the terms of the LOI, Data Watts will subscribe for: (i) 40,000 Class A Voting Common Shares of Kanata Technologies (the “KT Shares“) at a price of US$2.50 per share for an aggregate of US$100,000, payable in cash; and (ii) 1,000 Common Shares of Kanata Holdings (the “KH Shares“) in consideration for 700,000 Common Shares of the Company (the “Consideration Shares“), which will be subject to a 12 month contractual hold period, and a non-interest bearing promissory note (the “Promissory Note“) in the amount of C$649,620 (together, the “Investment“). The consideration will be payable by the Company to the Kanata Entities as follows:

on signing of the LOI, the Company will subscribe for 10,000 KT Shares for an aggregate purchase price of US$25,000; and on closing of the Investment, the Company will subscribe for (i) 30,000 KT Shares for an aggregate purchase price of US$75,000; and (ii) 1,000 KH Shares in exchange for the issuance of the Consideration Shares and the Promissory Note.

The Investment will give the Company an indirect interest in a First Nations co-founded decarbonization company developing low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia projects in North America. Kanata Technologies, through its wholly owned subsidiary Kanata Cloud & Compute Corp., is partnering with utilities, hyperscalers and governments to develop Sovereign AI solutions for Canadians and our European and Asian allies. The project’s focus on clean energy fits well with the investment philosophy of Data Watts.

“Powering Data Centers and supporting global electrification with clean energy solutions is a key focus of Data Watts,” commented Ron Loborec, CEO of Data Watts. “The intellectual property, projects and talent we found at Kanata Technologies are second to none. We are excited to work with their team and support First Nations involvement in all aspects of development. In the coming weeks we will release more details about specific projects underway and the expected revenues that will flow from those.”

Upon the signing of the LOI, the parties will negotiate in good faith the terms of a definitive agreement (the “Definitive Agreement“) that will replace the LOI. More details relating to the investment will follow upon the signing of the Definitive Agreement.

About Data Watts Partners Inc.

Data Watts Partners Inc. (CSE: DWTZ) is an investment issuer committed to the emerging “Data Watts Economy,” focusing on uranium, SMRs (Small Modular Reactors), clean energy, data centers, AI applications, and quantum computing. The Company offers institutional and retail investors access to transformative opportunities in energy and deep tech, leveraging expertise in exploration, infrastructure, and wattage demand trends.

Forward-Looking Information

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “intends”, “expects” or “anticipates”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would” or will “potentially” or “likely” occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as “forward-looking statements”, are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding the Investment generally and the completion thereof, the timing for the Company to provide further details of the Investment as projected, the perceived benefits of the Investment and their impact on the Data Watts economy, completion of the subscription for the KT Shares and the KH Shares, completion of the issuance of the Consideration Shares and the Promissory Note; and the ability for the Company to successfully negotiate the Definitive Agreement.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: the parties receiving any necessary regulatory approvals; the inherent risks and uncertainties associated with the Investment; the risk that the anticipated benefits of the Investment may not be fully realized or take longer to realize than expected; the risk that the parties may not be able to agree to terms in the Definitive Agreement; recent market volatility; risk that the parties will not complete the subscriptions for the KT Shares and the KH Shares; risk that the Company will not get the necessary approvals for the issuance of the Consideration Shares and the Promissory Note; the reliance on information provided by, and assumptions, judgements and allocations made by the Kanata Entities and the risk of incomplete information; the nature of the Investment; the state of the financial markets for the Company’s securities; and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that the receipt of any necessary regulatory approvals; the parties will be able to enter into the Definitive Agreement; that the Company will realize value relating to the Investment; that the Kanata Entities will complete the issuance of the KT Shares and KH Shares, respectively, and the current and future social, economic and political conditions. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Readers are encouraged to read the Company’s continuous disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

