DataGrail Recognized as a Leader in the 2025 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Data Privacy Compliance Software

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For the second consecutive year, DataGrail has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Data Privacy Compliance Software 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc #US53068725, November 2025). The report recognized DataGrail for strengths in automation and integration and ease of use and customer success. The report noted, “DataGrail, founded in May 2018 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, has rapidly grown into a widely trusted privacy automation, consent, and risk intelligence platform for midmarket and enterprise customers.”

The IDC MarketScape evaluates technology providers across two core dimensions: capabilities, which measure how well current offerings serve customer needs, and strategies, which assess how effectively a vendor’s roadmap aligns with future market demands.

DataGrail was recognized for the following strengths:

Automation and integration: DataGrail delivers automation for DSAR fulfillment and consent management, paired with an extensive privacy integration network in the industry for streamlined multidomain connectivity and visibility into internal and third-party systems. Data exists everywhere in the organizations, and many established organizations were not born in the cloud. DataGrail has a robust ecosystem of connectors that consider popular SaaS applications and also include connectors to hosted or on-premises databases. Complexity and breadth are not a challenge for DataGrail.

Ease of use and customer success: Praised for a highly user-friendly interface, responsive support, and effective onboarding, DataGrail speeds implementation and simplifies privacy management, particularly for resource-constrained teams and midmarket organizations. Customers report the software is highly consumerized and many implementations are functional shortly after the ink is dry on the contract.

“We believe being named a Leader by IDC MarketScape validates what we’ve been building toward since day one,” said Daniel Barber, CEO at DataGrail. “We’re proud to be a leader in the industry with technology that helps brands protect people’s data, build trust, and scale privacy programs responsibly.”

About DataGrail

DataGrail is the data privacy company for the AI era, helping the world’s most trusted brands minimize risk, stay a step ahead of consumer and employee expectations, and safeguard their reputation. Our complete data privacy platform is powered by patented Risk Intelligence technology that detects shadow IT and makes vulnerable data visible so brands can proactively manage risk. Leveraging responsible automation at scale and the largest integration network in data privacy, DataGrail automates privacy workflows across systems to perform risk assessments, accelerate data subject request (DSR) fulfillment, and optimize resources.

Headquartered in San Francisco, the world’s most trusted brands such as Salesforce, FanDuel, Life360 and others partner with DataGrail on their data privacy journey.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective supplier.