Descartes’ Study Finds 67% of Freight Forwarders and Customs Brokers View Technology as Fundamental to Growth

Automation and AI emerge as critical differentiators for logistics services providers facing global instability, tariff volatility and cost pressures

LONDON and ATLANTA, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced the results of its Global Forwarder/Broker Benchmark Study of more than 400 companies, highlighting a logistics industry navigating global uncertainty and technological opportunity. According to the study, global instability (60%), tariff changes (42%) and customer pricing pressure (61%) are among the most significant challenges freight forwarders and customs brokers expect to face over the next five years. In the face of these headwinds, however, 67% of respondents viewed technology as fundamental or highly important to growth, and an overwhelming 55% cited implementing new technologies as the top strategy to grow over competitors (see Figure 1).

Figure 1: What strategies are expected to help differentiate your organization from and grow over competitors?

Source: Descartes

Respondents viewed the ability to leverage automation and artificial intelligence (AI) as vital to achieving long-term efficiency, compliance agility and profitability. AI (65%) was cited as the technology expected to deliver the greatest value to organizations over the next two years. While many traditional technologies experienced a decline in perceived value, both rate management (20%) and regulatory compliance systems (30%) showed gains in 2025 (see Figure 2). Rate management solutions have grown in importance for the ability to deliver automated, self-service rating and quoting capabilities to customers, while the value of regulatory compliance systems has increased given the complexities of meeting quickly evolving regulatory demands.

Figure 2. What technologies are expected to deliver the greatest value to your organization over the next 2 years?

Source: Descartes

Other key findings include:

Manual processes hinder growth: 25% cited manual workflows as the top inhibitor to growth, with smaller companies especially constrained by limited access to capital (27%).

AI dominates technology investment: 55% of respondents plan to prioritize AI investment over the next two years.

Competitive edge shifting: Tailored services (33%) overtook high service (31%) as the top competitive advantage, signaling a move toward more customized and data-driven customer experiences.

Importance of technology diverges by company size: While 60% of large companies view technology as fundamental to growth, only 27% of small companies share that view.

“Over the nine editions of the study, the role of technology has changed significantly for freight forwarders and customs brokers—from streamlining back-office operations, to enabling digital customer engagement, to harnessing intelligent automation,” said Scott Sangster, General Manager, Logistics Services Providers at Descartes. “This shift is mirrored in the industry’s IT investment priorities, which have evolved in step with technological maturity: from technology for efficiency in 2019–2020, digitization in 2021–2022 and now intelligence and automation through 2025. While forwarders and brokers are facing unprecedented global trade volatility today, many organizations remain optimistic about technology’s potential to help redefine their future.”

Descartes surveyed 434 freight forwarders and customs brokers across North America, EMEA, APAC and Latin America, including Descartes customers, industry publication readers and members of seven trade associations: Airforwarders Association (AfA) , Association of International Customs and Border Agencies (AICBA) , British International Freight Association (BIFA) , Canadian International Freight Forwarders Association (CIFFA) , European Association for Forwarding, Transport, Logistics and Customs Services (CLECAT) , International Federation of Freight Forwarders Association (FIATA) , National Customs Brokers & Forwarders Association of America (NCBFAA) . The goal was to gain a comprehensive look at the forces shaping the logistics industry from a diverse group of global logistics professionals. The study examines key economic, regulatory and industry trends creating new challenges while also highlighting the strategies, tactics and technologies companies are using to adapt and drive growth. It explores the competitive landscape, areas of technology investments and the impact of emerging technologies, such as AI, on the industry’s future.

To learn more, read the full report: Descartes 2025 Forwarder/Broker Benchmark Study .

Learn more about Descartes’ Broker and Forwarder Enterprise Systems .

