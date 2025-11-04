Developers bring home the gold from the 15th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore)



SINGAPORE, Nov 4, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – PropertyGuru, Southeast Asia’s leading property technology company, unveiled the winners of the 15th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore) at a black-tie gala today in Andaz Singapore.

Supported by Mitsubishi Electric Asia, the 2025 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore) honoured the year’s finest real estate achievements in 44 categories, celebrating excellence in property development, design, and individual leadership.

City Developments Limited won the Best Developer award for the first time since 2016, a victory complemented by a win for its project, Union Square Residences.

Chia Ngiang Hong, group general manager of City Developments Limited (CDL), received the inaugural Life Achievement Award, acknowledging his over four decades of exceptional service to the Singapore property market and his exemplary leadership at the Real Estate Developers’ Association of Singapore (REDAS).

Frasers Property Singapore was awarded Best Lifestyle Developer, alongside a win for Sky Eden@Bedok. Parc Greenwich, the company’s joint venture with CSC Land Group (Singapore), was also a winner.

Soon Su Lin, chief executive officer of Frasers Property Singapore, was named Real Estate Personality of the Year for her strategic investments in sustainability, inclusive developments, and ambitious vision for retail and luxury development in the country.

IOI Properties Group emerged as the programme’s most prolific winner, earning the Best Transnational Developer title. Its subsidiary, IOI Properties Singapore, collected four trophies for W Residences Marina View – Singapore, one trophy for W Singapore – Marina View, and two for IOI Central Boulevard Towers.

UOL Group Limited returned this year with two titles: Best Sustainable Developer and Best Residential Developer. Parktown Residence, its joint venture with CapitaLand Development and Singapore Land Group Limited, won four awards.



Upperhouse at Orchard Boulevard, a joint venture between UOL Group Limited and Singapore Land Group Limited, won the prestigious Best Condo Development (Singapore) award. University Road Developments, a project by Best Landed Developer winner Jean Yip Developments, was named Best Boutique Landed Housing Development and Best Housing Development (Singapore).

Allgreen Properties Limited won Best Luxury Developer, along with a trophy for Promenade Peak, while Apex Asia Development Pte. Ltd. won Best Breakthrough Developer, supported by two wins for Artisan 8 by Apex Asia (2) Pte. Ltd. and Food Point @ Tai Seng by Tai Seng Food Point Development Pte. Ltd. The Assembly Place also returned this year with a win for Best Co Living Operator.

The 2025 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore) honoured an array of developments, led by One Marina Gardens by Kingsford Marina Development Pte Ltd and River Green by Wing Tai. Other winning projects this year include Otto Place by Hoi Hup Realty Pte Ltd & Sunway Developments Pte Ltd; Tampines Connection by Soilbuild Group Holdings Ltd; and The Golden Mile by Perennial Holdings Pte Ltd and Far East Organization.

Rounding out the individual honours, Oliver Siah, co-founder and managing director of Fraxtor Group, was named Rising Star for his pioneering use of blockchain technology to democratise real estate investment.

Jules Kay, general manager of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events, said: “Singapore’s legacy as a garden city is reflected in our award winners this year with innovative spaces to live, work, and thrive in harmony with nature. The winning developments clearly demonstrate a profound respect for their surroundings, whether by blurring the lines between indoors and outdoors, or sensitively preserving heritage. With transnational reach and homegrown expertise, our awardees deliver generously scaled, flexible spaces, from large-scale residences to innovative industrial projects. As we mark our 15th-year milestone in Singapore, we celebrate the achievements of developers that go for the gold standard in all aspects of design and development.”

Roy Ling, the new chairperson of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore) judging panel, said: “As we mark the 15th edition of the Awards, we celebrate more than architectural beauty—we honour innovation, purpose, and impact. This year’s winners remind us that great real estate is both future-ready and community-centred. From mega-developments to thoughtful heritage conservation, the award winners set new benchmarks for excellence. Congratulations to all—may your vision continue to shape a Singapore where people don’t just live and work, but truly thrive.”

The independent panel of judges who selected this year’s winners consists of Roy Ling, CEO, board director, and adjunct professor, FollowTrade; Ar. Ivy Koh, director, Architecture + Design, Buildings + Cities, SJ Group; Dr Yeong Ming Keow, associate professor, National University of Singapore; Greg Shand, architect, Robert Greg Shand Architects; Henry Woon, director, Atelier Ten; Saravanan Sugumaran, managing director, Morrow Intelligence Pte Ltd; Shang Chai Chua, partner, Dentons Rodyk & Davidson LLP; and Zhenru Goy, principal architect, Goy Architects.

HLB Singapore Foo Kon Tan supervised the selection process under the leadership of Raymond Kong and Edwin Wee, upholding the fairness, transparency, and credibility of the awards.

The 15th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore) is part of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards series, which marks its historic 20th edition in 2025. Over the decades, the series has expanded from its home base of Thailand to markets such as Singapore, Australia, the Middle East, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Japan, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

Top winners of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore) will compete for Best in Asia honours at the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final in Thailand on 12 December 2025.

Organised by PropertyGuru Group, the 15th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore) is supported by gold sponsor Mitsubishi Electric Asia; official portal partner PropertyGuru.com.sg; official magazine Property Report by PropertyGuru; media partners D+A Magazine, Gazet International, SquareRooms Magazine, Tatler Asia Homes, and Top 10 Singapore; supporting association Singapore Institute of Estate Agents; and official supervisor HLB.

For more information, email awards@propertyguru.com or visit the official website: AsiaPropertyAwards.com.

COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS15th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore)

DEVELOPER AWARDS

Best Developer

WINNER: City Developments Limited

Best Transnational Developer

WINNER: IOI Properties Group

Best Sustainable Developer

WINNER: UOL Group Limited

Best Lifestyle Developer

WINNER: Frasers Property Singapore

Best Luxury Developer

WINNER: Allgreen Properties Limited

Best Residential Developer

WINNER: UOL Group Limited

Best Landed Developer

WINNER: Jean Yip Developments

Best Breakthrough Developer

WINNER: Apex Asia Development Pte. Ltd.

Best Co Living Operator

WINNER: The Assembly Place

DEVELOPMENT AWARDS

Best Mega Scale Luxury Condo Development

WINNER: One Marina Gardens by Kingsford Marina Development Pte Ltd

Best Mega Scale Condo Development

WINNER: Parktown Residence by CapitaLand Development, UOL Group Limited, & Singapore Land Group Limited

Best Ultra Luxury Condo Development

WINNER: W Residences Marina View – Singapore by IOI Properties Singapore

Best Luxury Condo Development

WINNER: Upperhouse at Orchard Boulevard by UOL Group Limited & Singapore Land Group Limited

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Promenade Peak by Allgreen Properties Limited

Best Boutique Condo Development

WINNER: Artisan 8 by Apex Asia (2) Pte. Ltd.

Best Lifestyle Condo Development

WINNER: W Residences Marina View – Singapore by IOI Properties Singapore

Best Completed Executive Condo Development

WINNER: Parc Greenwich by Frasers Property Singapore & CSC Land Group (Singapore)

Best Executive Condo Development

WINNER: Otto Place by Hoi Hup Realty Pte Ltd & Sunway Developments Pte Ltd

Best Private Condo Development

WINNER: Sky Eden@Bedok by Frasers Property Singapore

Best Landed Housing Development

WINNER: Springleaf Collection by The Assembly Place

Best Boutique Landed Housing Development

WINNER: University Road Developments by Jean Yip Developments

Best Industrial Development

WINNER: Tampines Connection by Soilbuild Group Holdings Ltd

Best Food Hub Development

WINNER: Food Point @ Tai Seng by Tai Seng Food Point Development Pte. Ltd.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: EcoFood @ Mandai by UnitedLand Development

Best Mixed Use Development

WINNER: Union Square Residences by City Developments Limited

Best Lifestyle Commercial Development

WINNER: Odeon by UOL Group Limited

Best Heritage Conservation Development

WINNER: The Golden Mile by Perennial Holdings Pte Ltd and Far East Organization

Best Office Development

WINNER: IOI Central Boulevard Towers by IOI Properties Singapore

Best Boutique Hotel Development

WINNER: Social on Outram by The Assembly Place

Best Integrated Development

WINNER: Parktown Residence by CapitaLand Development, UOL Group Limited, & Singapore Land Group Limited

Best Sustainable Development

WINNER: River Green by Wing Tai

Best Co Living Space

WINNER: Serene Living, managed by The Assembly Place

DESIGN AWARDS

Best Mega Scale Condo Architectural Design

WINNER: Parktown Residence by CapitaLand Development, UOL Group Limited, & Singapore Land Group Limited

Best Luxury Condo Architectural Design

WINNER: Promenade Peak by Allgreen Properties Limited

HIGHLY COMMENDED: River Green by Wing Tai

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Upperhouse at Orchard Boulevard by UOL Group Limited & Singapore Land Group Limited

Best Office Architectural Design

WINNER: IOI Central Boulevard Towers by IOI Properties Singapore

Best Sales Gallery Architectural Design

WINNER: W Residences Marina View – Singapore by IOI Properties Singapore

Best Ultra Luxury Condo Interior Design

WINNER: W Residences Marina View – Singapore by IOI Properties Singapore

Best Luxury Condo Interior Design

WINNER: Upperhouse at Orchard Boulevard by UOL Group Limited & Singapore Land Group LimitedHIGHLY COMMENDED: Promenade Peak by Allgreen Properties Limited

Best Mega Scale Condo Landscape Design

WINNER: Parktown Residence by CapitaLand Development, UOL Group Limited, & Singapore Land Group Limited

Best Luxury Condo Landscape Design

WINNER: River Green by Wing TaiHIGHLY COMMENDED: Promenade Peak by Allgreen Properties Limited

Best Hotel Interior Design

WINNER: W Singapore – Marina View by IOI Properties Singapore

BEST OF SINGAPORE

Best Condo Development (Singapore)

WINNER: Upperhouse at Orchard Boulevard by UOL Group Limited & Singapore Land Group Limited

Best Housing Development (Singapore)

WINNER: University Road Developments by Jean Yip Developments

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Life Achievement Award

WINNER: Chia Ngiang Hong, Group General Manager, City Developments Limited (CDL)

Real Estate Personality of the Year

WINNER: Soon Su Lin, Chief Executive Officer, Frasers Property Singapore

Rising Star

WINNER: Oliver Siah, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Fraxtor Group

ABOUT PROPERTYGURU ASIA PROPERTY AWARDS:

PropertyGuru’s Asia Property Awards, established in 2005, are the region’s most exclusive and prestigious real estate awards programme. The Asia Property Awards are recognised as the ultimate hallmark of excellence in the Asian property sector. Boasting an independent panel of industry experts and trusted supervisors, the Awards have an unparalleled reputation for being credible, ethical, fair, and transparent.

In 2025, the Awards series is open to key property markets around the region. The exciting gala events welcome senior industry leaders and top media, as well as reach property agents and consumers via live streaming. Recognising excellence within each Asian market with a variety of categories, including green and sustainable development, each local awards programme will culminate in the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, which takes place after the PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit during PropertyGuru Week in December 2025.

For more information, please visit AsiaPropertyAwards.com.

ABOUT PROPERTYGURU GROUP:

PropertyGuru is Southeast Asia’s leading1 PropTech company, and the preferred destination for over 32 million property seekers monthly2 to connect with over 50,000 agents3 monthly to find their dream home. PropertyGuru empowers property seekers with more than 2.1 million real estate listings4, in-depth insights, and solutions that enable them to make confident property decisions across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

PropertyGuru.com.sg was launched in Singapore in 2007 and since then, PropertyGuru Group has made the property journey a transparent one for property seekers in Southeast Asia. In the last 18 years, PropertyGuru has grown into a high-growth PropTech company with a robust portfolio including leading property marketplaces and award-winning mobile apps across its markets in Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Thailand as well as the region’s biggest and most respected industry recognition platform – PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards, events, and publications across Asia.

For more information, please visit: PropertyGuruGroup.com; PropertyGuru Group on LinkedIn.

(1) Based on SimilarWeb data between July 2024 and December 2024.

(2) Based on Google Analytics data between July 2024 and December 2024.

(3) Based on data between October 2024 and December 2024.

(4) Based on data between July 2024 and December 2024.

PROPERTYGURU CONTACTS:

General Enquiries:

Richard Allan Aquino, Head of Brand & Marketing Services

M: +66 92 954 4154

E: allan@propertyguru.com

Media & Partnerships:

Nate Dacua, Senior Manager, Media and Marketing Services

M: +66 92 701 2510

E: nate@propertyguru.com

Sales & Nominations:

Alicia Loh, Awards Manager (Singapore)

M: +65 8382 0078

E: alicia@propertyguru.com.sg

Sponsorships:

Priyamani Srimokla, Account Manager, Awards Sponsorship

M: +66 85 440 1655

E: priya@propertyguru.com

Copyright 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com