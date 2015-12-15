Digital Lifestyle Expert Mario Armstrong and News Media Group, Inc. Reveal Top Tech Gifts for the Holidays in 2025 on a Nationwide Satellite Media Tour

Several Top Brands Joined the Media Tour to Highlight Gift Ideas to Kick-Start Holiday Shopping

West Palm Beach, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – November 7, 2025) – As the holidays approach, shoppers are looking for the perfect unforgettable gifts, from the hottest tech to unique personalized treasures. News Media Group, Inc. and Award-winning Digital Lifestyle Expert Mario Armstrong teamed up with top brands to share his highly anticipated “Holiday Countdown” guide, and kicking off the shopping season with curated recommendations.

The SMT showcased top tech gift picks and personalized ideas such as custom print products, immersive audio devices, fast and powerful PCs, a pair of fun family video games, and an innovative coffee station for effortless entertaining.

The nationwide media tour delivered a comprehensive look at some of the best gift ideas for the holiday season.

A recap of the roundup of products along with details can be found on IntheNews.TV.

Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GTMAu-4iSSs

Brands that were featured in the SMT included:

Staples Custom Prints. Make the holidays easy and personal with custom prints from Staples.

JBL’s Tour Series. Combines premium sound and smart connectivity built for travel and everyday listening.

Microsoft Surface Laptop. The 13-inch Surface Laptop delivers smooth, portable performance and introduces next-gen Copilot+ PC features.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds. The latest addition to the longstanding Sonic Racing franchise, allowing players to race across land, sea, air, and space while warping across new dimensions.

Two Point Museum. An immersive and innovative management sim from the creators of Two Point Hospital and Two Point Campus.

JURA S8. The automatic coffee machine combines a modern design with easy-to-use swipe controls and can prepare up to 27 coffee specialties from espresso to flat white.

All the details and links can be found on IntheNews.TV.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/273626