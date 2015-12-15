Dynamic Expands to Loudoun County, Virginia — Meeting Customer Demand for Secure, Sustainable ITAD and Data Center Services in “Data Center Alley”

Loudoun County, VA — Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations, a leader in

secure and sustainable IT asset disposition (ITAD), data center decommissioning, and

electronics lifecycle management, announced the opening of a new facility in Loudoun County,

Virginia—known worldwide as “Data Center Alley.”

This expansion is anchored by the Dynamic partnership with a Fortune 100 global financial

services company and other leading technology partners, fully supporting their operational

needs in the heart of the nation’s data center ecosystem.

“As data volumes surge and operational timelines tighten, our customers need a partner that

can move at their pace,” said Curt Greeno, CEO of Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations. “Expanding

into the D.C. area strengthens our ability to respond quickly and deliver the confidence that

comes with working directly with Dynamic’s own trucks, team members, and proven processes.”

The new facility enables Dynamic to offer customers faster service, reduced logistics complexity,

and local access to its full suite of lifecycle solutions—from rack removal and asset tracking to

certified data destruction and ESG reporting.

“By being here, we’re making it easier for our customers to do business,” said Alicia Suessmith,

President of Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations. “They can rely on us for hands-on, transparent

support with secure chain of custody at every step, keeping projects on track and operations

running smoothly. Our growth in this region—and others—is guided by one principle: meeting our

clients where they are. As Dynamic continues to expand its footprint to serve global enterprises and

data center partners, we remain focused on delivering the same personalized service experience

that has fueled our success.”

“Loudoun County has built one of the strongest digital infrastructure ecosystems in the world, and

companies like Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations are helping us continue to evolve and diversify that

success,” said Buddy Rizer, Executive Director of Loudoun Economic Development. “Data Center

Alley has become a magnet for world-class technology firms, and Dynamic’s expansion is another

example of industry-leading companies choosing Loudoun as the place to build their future.”

The Loudoun County facility enhances Dynamic’s ability to support the region’s rapidly growing

data and technology ecosystem. As organizations face mounting pressure to manage technology

responsibly and securely, Dynamic’s expanding presence ensures that world-class ITAD and

decommissioning expertise are close at hand when and where it matters most.

About Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations

Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations is a leader in IT asset disposition (ITAD), data center

decommissioning, and electronics lifecycle management, delivering boutique service with global

capabilities. Dynamic helps enterprises, OEMs, and data centers manage technology transitions

securely, compliantly, and sustainably—giving electronics their next best life.

Dynamic operates facilities in La Crosse, Wisconsin; Nashville, Tennessee; and Loudoun

County, Virginia, and maintains global reach through a validated partner network. Its lifecycle

solutions span data destruction, reverse logistics, remarketing, material recovery, and ESG

reporting to help organizations protect data, advance sustainability, and maintain confidence in

every engagement.