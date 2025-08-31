Edvantage Group Announces FY2025 Annual Results

Highlights (relevant audited data for the year ended 31 August 2025)

– Revenue increased by 7.7% YoY to approximately RMB2,489 million;

– Number of student enrolments increased by 4.4% YoY to approximately 99,800;

– Cash and cash equivalents amounted to RMB2,463 million, with ample cash reserves;

– Payment of a final dividend of HK7.4 cents per share; dividend payout ratio of 30% for the year.

HONG KONG, Nov 28, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – Edvantage Group Holdings Limited (“Edvantage Group” or the “Group”, stock code: 0382.HK) has announced its audited FY2025 Annual Results for the year ended 31 August 2025 (the “Reporting Period”). During the Reporting Period, the Group continued to deepen its investment in high-quality education and achieved fruitful results in talent cultivation, significantly enhancing the value of the education brand and laying a solid foundation for the long-term sustainable development.

During the Reporting Period, the Group achieved steady growth, recording revenue of approximately RMB2,489 million, representing an increase of 7.7% as compared with the corresponding period of the preceding year. This increase was mainly attributable to the rise in student enrollments at the Group’s two higher vocational colleges and the higher average tuition fees recorded by the schools in China. The Group’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to RMB2,463 million, demonstrating its ample cash reserves. The number of students enrolled in the Group’s schools continued to expand annually, reaching approximately 99,800, representing a year-on-year growth of approximately 4.4%. Meanwhile, to reward shareholders for their consistent support, the Board of Directors has recommended the payment of a final dividend of HK7.4 cents per share for the year ended 31 August 2025, which, along with an interim dividend of HK6.6 cents per share, equates to a total annual divided of HK14.0 cents per share, and a dividend payout ratio of 30% for the year. This also marks the Group’s 13th consecutive dividend distribution since its listing.

From left to right: Ms. Liu Wenqi, Chief Operating Officer; Ms. Liu Yi Man, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Liu Yuk Tung, Chief Financial Officer.

Policies and geographical advantages together lay a strong development foundation, driving steady business growth

In recent years, national policies have continued to promote the high-quality development of vocational education. Outline of the Plan for the Construction of China into an Education Powerhouse (2024-2035) clearly proposes establishing an industry-education integration vocational education system, injecting strong momentum into the development of higher vocational education. Leveraging the geographical advantages of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Chengdu-Chongqing Economic Circle, the Group has established a professional system that resonates with regional economic development, and proactively launched multiple cutting-edge majors in strategic emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, new energy, and big health. By deepening industry-education integration and school-enterprise cooperation, the Group has built a complete closed-loop from talent cultivation to industrial application, forming a virtuous development cycle where education and industry mutually promote each other. With the dual impetus of policy support and regional development, the Group has significantly enhanced its talent cultivation outcomes and brand value, while maintaining steady business growth.

Comprehensive investment has solidified the foundation of education, achieving fruitful results in innovative education

Adhering to the philosophy of “governance by renowned principals and teachers”, the Group has continued to strengthen its teaching team by introducing many education experts, high-quality teachers and industry mentors, while enhancing teachers’ professional competence through systematic training. In terms of campus environment and training facilities, the Group has continued to increase its investment in building modern teaching venues and advanced practical bases, providing strong hardware support for talent cultivation. In developing an innovative curriculum system, the Group has established a diversified curriculum system covering areas such as AI, industry-education integration, internationalization, innovation and entrepreneurship, and ESG. It has also actively promoted innovation in teaching methods by bringing real industry projects into the classroom, enabling students to enhance their professional skills through practical experience.

Remarkable results in talent development, with graduates achieving diversified and high-quality development

The Group centers its core mission on high-quality student employment and sustainable development, establishing an integrated support system of “further education – employment – entrepreneurship”, which has delivered exceptional results in graduate development. In recent years, many graduates have had the opportunity to pursue further studies at prestigious domestic and international institutions owing to their exceptional comprehensive qualities and professional capabilities. In terms of employment, the industry-education integration platform and school-enterprise cooperation network have enabled students to gain access to domestic and overseas employment opportunities via CO-OP programme and corporate internships. The Group has also established an “Innovation and Entrepreneurship Incubation Fund” and developed a campus incubator to provide full-chain support for student entrepreneurship. In recent years, several groups of students from affiliated institutions have obtained overseas internship and employment opportunities, with some student teams successfully incubating innovative projects. Additionally, an alumni network of over 300,000 members continues to support graduate development, with alumni contributing to their alma mater by serving as industry mentors and providing job referrals. The exemplary performance of the graduates fully demonstrates the significant effectiveness of the Group’s applied talent training system, validating the Group’s educational investment effectiveness.

Looking ahead, the Group will remain committed to upholding its founding mission of “building a century-old prestigious school”, persistently deepening the integration of industry, academia and research, and striving to transform the campus into an incubator for cultivating innovative talents. The Group will also leverage the strategic location of the Greater Bay Area to further deepen international education, actively expand the vocational training and lifelong learning markets, and build an education brand with global influence, creating an open and diversified educational ecosystem. Through ongoing strategic investment and innovative education, the Group is committed to advancing steadily in the field of high-quality vocational education and cultivating more application-oriented talents for society.

About Edvantage Group Holdings Limited

Edvantage Group Holdings Limited (“Edvantage Group” or the “Group”, stock code: 0382.HK) is the largest private business higher education and vocational education group in the Greater Bay Area, and an early mover in education sector in pursuing international expansion, listed in Hong Kong Main Board on 16 July 2019. The total number of full-time student enrolments of the Group was approximately 99,800 as of 31 August 2025. Operated 9 private education institutions, namely, Guangzhou Huashang College (Applied Undergraduate), Guangzhou Huashang Vocational College (Higher Vocational Education) and Guangdong Huashang Technical School (Secondary Vocational Education) located in Guangdong Province, the PRC; Urban Vocational College of Sichuan (Higher Vocational Education) and Urban Technician College of Sichuan (Secondary Vocational Education) in Sichuan Province, the PRC; GBA Business School (GBABS) in Hong Kong, the PRC; Global Business College of Australia (GBCA) and Edvantage Institute Australia (EIA) in Australia; as well as Edvantage Institute (Singapore) (EIS) in the downtown of Singapore.

While focusing on school operations, the Group also actively fulfils corporate social responsibility by proactively launching social welfare programmes in areas including charitable causes and people’s livelihood, rural revitalization, and educational support, in order to repay society through concrete actions. Since its listing, the Group has made outstanding contributions in the field of ESG and has won the “ESG Social Responsibility Excellence Enterprise” from Gelonghui in 2025.

