Elauwit to Participate in the Craig Hallum Alpha Select Conference November 18

Columbia, South Carolina–(Newsfile Corp. – November 13, 2025) – Elauwit Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELWT) (“Elauwit” or the “Company“) today announced that Dan McDonough, Jr., executive chairman, will participate in the Craig Hallum 16th Annual Alpha Select Conference to be held on Tuesday, November 18, 2025 in New York.

To request a 1×1 meeting with management of Elauwit, attending investors should contact their Craig Hallum representative or Matt Kreps, investor relations for Elauwit, at mkreps@darrowir.com.

About Elauwit

Elauwit is a national managed services provider that designs, builds, and operates premium broadband and property-wide WiFi networks for multifamily and student housing communities. With a focus on service quality, reliability, and measurable asset value, Elauwit enables property owners to deliver always-on connectivity as a modern amenity and a source of recurring NOI growth.

For more information, visit www.elauwit.com.

Contacts:
Elauwit Connection, Inc.
Katie Hayward, VP Marketing
+1-704-558-3099
sales-pr@elauwit.com

Investor Relations:
Matt Kreps, Darrow Associates
+1-214-597-8200
mkreps@darrowir.com

