Employ Introduces AI Screening Companion to Help Recruiters Identify Best-Fit Talent Faster, Fairer and With Greater Transparency

Backed by responsible AI governance, the new companion proactively matches candidates to jobs, monitors engagement, and automatically delivers feedback, strengthening employer brand and candidate experience in real time

DENVER, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Employ Inc. , a leading provider of people-first, intelligent hiring solutions across JazzHR, Lever, and Jobvite, today announced the launch of the AI Screening Companion — expanding its suite of AI Companions that boost recruiter efficiency and elevate candidate experience through responsible, transparent automation.

Built using IBM watsonx.governance , the AI Screening Companion delivers proactive, intelligent assistance that goes beyond basic automation. It continuously matches candidates to open roles, identifies talent at risk of disengagement, and automatically provides personalized feedback to rejected candidates, all while maintaining real-time bias monitoring and complete transparency into AI recommendations.

Key capabilities include:

AI-Powered Screening: Proactively matches candidates to jobs, explains why they fit, and helps recruiters fill hard-to-fill roles faster by surfacing qualified talent automatically.

Proactively matches candidates to jobs, explains why they fit, and helps recruiters fill hard-to-fill roles faster by surfacing qualified talent automatically. Talent Loss Risk Alerts: Monitors candidate engagement and notifies recruiters when top candidates show signs of disengagement, with specific recommendations to re-engage them before they accept competing offers.

Monitors candidate engagement and notifies recruiters when top candidates show signs of disengagement, with specific recommendations to re-engage them before they accept competing offers. Candidate Transparency: Automatically generates and delivers personalized feedback to rejected candidates, strengthening employer brand and candidate experience without creating extra work for recruiters.

Automatically generates and delivers personalized feedback to rejected candidates, strengthening employer brand and candidate experience without creating extra work for recruiters. Responsible AI Governance: Backed by IBM’s leadership in responsible technology to provide real-time bias monitoring and audit-ready compliance capabilities.

“Recruiters don’t need another complex system or black-box AI — they need a partner that makes hiring more human,” said Dara Brenner, Chief Executive Officer at Employ. “Employ’s new AI Screening Companion delivers intelligent, transparent support that helps our customers find qualified talent faster, understand why they are a fit, and re-engage before candidates slip away. Every AI Companion we build is grounded in responsible innovation and designed to deliver measurable impact — without the cost, complexity, or guesswork that slows teams down. We’re empowering our customers to hire smarter and with confidence, not compromise.”

Industry research shows a clear disconnect: 75 percent of candidates are filtered out by traditional ATS systems, yet 33 percent of recruiters say they can’t find the right talent. Meanwhile, 80 percent of job seekers report being ghosted during the hiring process, and 52 percent have declined offers due to poor experiences. According to Employ’s 2025 Recruiter Nation Report, hiring volumes are up 70 percent year-over-year, and nearly half of recruiters say hiring remains difficult, underscoring the need for technology that delivers both speed and quality.

“Candidates deserve clarity and respect, even when they’re not selected,” said Stephanie Manzelli, Chief Human Resources Officer at Employ. “This is where AI can make hiring more human, not less. The AI Screening Companion handles the high-volume screening work that overwhelms recruiters while ensuring every candidate receives the transparency they deserve. It’s proof that AI in recruiting can drive efficiency and fairness simultaneously, making hiring faster, fairer, and more human.”

Responsible AI for the Future of Hiring

The AI Screening Companion is part of Employ’s connected, people-first AI Companion Suite, designed to help recruiters work smarter and deliver exceptional candidate experiences through responsible innovation. Following the successful introduction of the AI Interview Companion in June 2025, this launch represents the next step in Employ’s mission to make AI a trusted partner in every stage of the hiring process. Built using IBM watsonx.governance, the AI Screening Companion combines powerful automation with the ethical safeguards, transparency, and compliance that modern hiring requires. The solution will launch initially for Lever customers, with additional platform integrations to follow.

About Employ Inc.

Employ delivers people-first intelligent hiring solutions that empower companies to overcome their greatest hiring challenges. From startups to Fortune 100 organizations, Employ meets companies where they are, offering tailored solutions that support everything from foundational hiring to advanced talent acquisition strategies. Employ is the only organization to offer companies choice in their hiring technology, providing three unique ATS platforms (JazzHR, Lever, and Jobvite) and AI Companions that work alongside you in your hiring journey. Our intelligent hiring platform is trusted by more than 23,000 customers across multiple industries.

For more information, visit www.employinc.com .

CONTACT: Media contact: Kalyn Stebbins Kalyn.stebbins@employinc.com 317.440.8425