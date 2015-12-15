ESET to aid MSPs by integrating with ConnectWise Asio

The ESET PROTECT console plugin for ConnectWise Asio opens up more options for MSPs.

This integration empowers MSPs with better tools to perform their most common tasks more easily, saving them time while improving their legal and insurance requirements.

MSP customers benefit thanks to easier issue solution and deeper automation options made available via this integration.

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today announced a new major integration of its ESET PROTECT Platform with ConnectWise Asio, a modern remote monitoring and management (RMM) solution.

Integrations are rather important these days, as neither vendors nor businesses can go about their daily duties without juggling a diverse set of solutions in their environments all at the same time. MSPs especially, whose task is to monitor several client environments with hundreds of seats each, might find it difficult to operate efficiently. Thus, by integrating their toolsets into unified solutions, they can make their jobs a whole lot easier.

MSPs usually play favorites, choosing a preferred RMM/PSA tool to do their job efficiently. ESET, as a partner and channel-focused cybersecurity vendor, understands this, and develops and maintains support for all the most prevalent RMM and PSA tools out there, with more coming in the future.

ConnectWise Asio is a new flagship product that enables one-click deployment of the ESET PROTECT management agent, helping MSPs stop threats proactively. By deploying ESET through ConnectWise’s product, MSPs can effectively streamline their security workloads by means of our powerful ESET Endpoint Security product, ESET Full Disk Encryption, or even the XDR-enabling component of the ESET PROTECT Platform, ESET Inspect, a powerful, AI-native detection and response solution.

With these capabilities at hand, MSP administrators supporting Windows machines will find their security tasks easier than before.

“ESET is a partner to thousands of MSPs. Thanks to the ESET MSP Program, we have a deep understanding of their needs and woes, for which we tirelessly seek to provide easy-to-use solutions. Many of our integrations are focused on streamlining MSP operations, as evidenced by our support of Kaseya VSA X, Datto RMM, or SuperOps’ unified PSA-RMM platform. With the ConnectWise Asio RMM integration, we remain firm in our commitment to help our MSP partners in the best way we can, by supporting their efforts and growth,” said Robert Jones, Global Channel Business Developer at ESET.

ESET cares about its MSP partners; therefore, our mission is to provide easy-to-use, highly functional integrations to work with their tools. It’s a symbiotic relationship, one that we hope to continue so we can keep sophisticated threats at bay and our MSP friends thriving without concessions.

