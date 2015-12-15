ESO Launches NERIS Solution With End-to-End Workflow Integration for Fire Service

NERIS solution integrates with CAD and EHR to deliver seamless workflows and preserve historical Records for fire agencies

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ESO Solutions, Inc. (“ESO”), a leading data services and software provider for EMS, fire departments, hospitals, and government agencies, today announced the completion of its comprehensive National Emergency Response Information System (NERIS) solution that integrates with computer-aided dispatch (CAD) and electronic health records for faster, more accurate reporting.

With over 6,000 fire agencies active and deployed across 33 states, ESO’s NERIS solution addresses the fire service’s most pressing challenge: reducing administrative burden while maintaining data accuracy and ensuring compliance.

“This is more than just a software change, it’s a culture change,” said Bill Gardner, executive director of fire and EMS at ESO. “Our approach reflects that reality, prioritizing seamless integrations, intuitive workflows designed for the field and comprehensive training to improve the experience of the people using it every day. NERIS compliance was the requirement—making it seamless was our goal.”

Key capabilities of ESO’s NERIS solution include:

Historical continuity: Preserves access to historical reports, critical for open records requests and trend analysis. State-level configuration: ESO collaborates with NERIS to address state-level reporting requirements as they arise. Eliminated duplicate entry: ESO’s EHR integration enables users to lock a report and automatically send it, reducing duplicate data entry between systems. Enhanced address validation: Accepts latitude/longitude coordinates when physical addresses are unavailable. Seamless integration: Automatically populates personnel and incident data from CAD, scheduling vendors, ESO’s Personnel Management, and the company’s extensive partner network through NFORS and APIs to reduce manual entry and errors. Modern user experience: Improved interface built alongside NERIS standards to enhance usability.

ESO has delivered more than 23 in-person training sessions, reaching nearly 1,000 fire service professionals to address software and cultural challenges with the transition. ESO Fire customers can access ongoing transition support through live webinars, office hours and on-demand training resources. Agencies can also learn more through ESO’s Navigating NERIS video series—a free resource featuring conversations with fire department leaders and NERIS experts on operational insights, workflow changes and real-world implementation experiences.

“NERIS and ESO create an ability to have data to tell our story beyond response times,” said Andre de la Reza, Assistant Chief at Austin Fire Department. “For years, we’ve known our work has an impact, but we haven’t always had the data to prove it in ways that resonate with city leadership or the community. Now we can benchmark our performance, identify what’s working, and make evidence-based cases for the resources we need. This isn’t just about compliance—it’s about giving fire chiefs the tools to demonstrate value, secure funding, and show our communities the full scope of what we do every day.”

ESO’s NERIS solution is available now for ESO Fire customers. For more information or to see a demo, visit www.eso.com/neris .

About ESO

ESO ’s mission is to improve community health and safety outcomes through the power of data. Founded by emergency responders and medical professionals in 2004, ESO advances the industry by combining deep domain expertise with innovative technology, impactful research and the industry’s largest emergency data asset. The company delivers the world’s most trusted and connected emergency ecosystem—an open, interoperable platform that unites emergency medical response, fire, hospital and government stakeholders across the full emergency continuum. The ecosystem is powered by rich data, embedded intelligence and purpose-built solutions that help emergency care teams deliver better outcomes. ESO’s solutions are designed to support intelligent workflows and provide insights to decision-makers all while maintaining the highest standards of data security and patient privacy. The company helps customers around the world deliver measurable improvements in clinical, operational and financial outcomes with dedicated teams in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Denmark, Czech Republic and Costa Rica. For more information, visit www.eso.com .