Eternal Group at Cosmoprof Asia 2025, The Fragrance Frontier: How Scent is Revolutionizing Spatial Design and the Olfactory Economy

HONG KONG, Nov 14, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – Eternal Group and Cosmoprof Asia 2025 co-hosted the symposium “Invisible Aesthetics: When Fragrance Meets Space” yesterday at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The event explored the relationship between fragrance and space, examining the application of scent across different environments. As the largest perfume group (apart from brand-owner perfume groups) in China (including Hong Kong and Macau), in terms of retail sales in 2023, Eternal Group shared the latest market data, revealing the trend of fragrance is transitioning from a personal consumer product to an element of spatial experience. Wendy Lau, Executive Director of Eternal Beauty Holdings Limited, highlighted in the symposium: “The accelerating integration of home fragrances and interior design is becoming an invisible aesthetic that connects emotion and space, shaping a new dimension of future living experiences.”

Market Trend: Home Fragrance Emerges as a New Focus in Asian Lifestyle Aesthetics

At the symposium, representatives from Eternal Group shared insights from the recently released “2025 Hong Kong and Macau Fragrance Market Trends White Paper”, highlighting the significant trend of home fragrance popularization. The data shows that a remarkable of 81% consumers in Hong Kong and Macau have integrated fragrance into their daily lives, a proportion that has grown by 9 percentage points compared to the previous year. Industry projections forecast the global home fragrance market will reach USD 400 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.56%.

Ms. Ko from Eternal Group’s Corporate Communications Department stated: “Industry data has revealed a clear market trend. According to a Fortune Business Insights report, the global home decor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.58% during the 2025-2032 forecast period. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for 45.74% of the global market share in 2024, providing a favorable condition for the growth of fragrance products integrated into living spaces. The popularization of home fragrances aligns with the growing consumer demand for enhanced quality of life in Asia. As income levels rise and living environments continue to improve, more consumers are focusing on using fragrance to shape personalized living spaces.”

Cross-Industry Dialogue: Fragrance Becomes a New Dimension of Spatial Aesthetics

The symposium brought together several experts from business, design, and the fragrance industry, including renowned entrepreneur and socialite Antonia Li, Meng Jing, Founder and Design Director of Common Room and winner of the “2025 Home Journal” Design Award, along with representatives from Eternal Group. The panel engaged in a cross-industry discussion on the “Integration of Fragrance and Space,” exploring the evolving role of olfactory aesthetics in contemporary design. Drawing from her spatial design practical, Ms. Meng Jing noted: “Modern design is progressively moving beyond traditional visual boundaries, extending into multi-sensory dimensions. We are increasingly introducing customized fragrance solutions in our recent projects to address users’ genuine need for emotional spaces.”

She further added: “The systematic integration of fragrance and interior design can effectively enhance users’ sense of belonging and comfort within a space. Particularly in high-density Asian cities like Hong Kong, the emotional value of space is becoming a crucial consideration in design strategy.” Market observations indicate a sustained increase in Asian consumers’ attention to home aesthetics. In the Asia-Pacific region, the fusion of modern and traditional elements has emerged as a regional design trend, with minimalist styles maintaining their mainstream position and demand for high-end, customized design also showing steady growth.

The Rise of Niche Fragrances: New Demand for Personalized Experiences

Wendy Lau, Executive Director of Eternal Group Holdings Limited, pointed out during the symposium: “Niche brands are increasingly gaining market popularity. When purchasing fragrance products, consumers now consider not only the scent and price but also the brand’s philosophy and the inspirational story behind the perfume.” Openness of niche perfumes is exceptionally high in Hong Kong and Macau markets. Data indicates that over 90% of consumers in Hong Kong and Macau are willing to try niche fragrances, signaling immense growth potential and market openness to new brands.

Looking Ahead: Building a New Fragrance Industry Ecosystem, Leading Industry Innovation and Development

Wendy Lau, Executive Director of Eternal Group Holdings Limited, stated: “As an industry leader, we bear the dual responsibility of nurturing the market and driving innovation. We will continue to refine the fragrance industry value chain, leveraging our professional brand management expertise, mature sales network, and precise market insights to create broader development opportunities for niche brands.” Moving forward, Eternal Group will continue to be driven by innovation and guided by consumer demand, constantly improving the fragrance industry ecosystem and leading the industry towards a new era of professionalism and internationalization.

About Eternal Group Holdings Limited

Eternal Beauty Holdings Limited is the largest perfume group (apart from brand-owner perfume groups) in China (including Hong Kong and Macau) in terms of retail sales in 2023. It primarily sells and distributes products procured from third-party brand licensors, and deploys market for these brand licensors, offering such services as brand management, and designing and implementing customized market entry and expansion plans for their brands. The Group boasts large and diversified brand portfolios that include not only perfumes, but also color cosmetics, skincare products, personal care products, eyewear and home fragrances. As at 10 June 2025, it conducted product distribution and market deployment for a total of 72 external brands, including Hermès, Van Cleef & Arpels, Chopard, Albion and Laura Mercier, with products in different pricing tiers and of versatile features that meet the differentiated demands of consumers in mainland China, Hong Kong and/or Macau.

Download event photos:

https://1drv.ms/f/c/4a22f6ae274998f3/Ep74V2EYd6BLmDOj3Z8m034BLHOta2MhwZxZ4Uo-HwOfqA?e=9AbKxA



Copyright 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com