Flagship Reports U.S. Growth as Physical Retail Prioritizes Revenue Optimization Ahead of 2026

Retail growth platform sees rising demand as brands shift focus from store expansion to store performance

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Flagship , the retail growth platform that delivers data-driven optimization of physical stores, today announced accelerated U.S. growth as leading retailers prepare for a critical holiday season and beyond. With tighter margins, unpredictable foot traffic and rising digital-acquisition costs, retailers are increasingly treating physical stores as strategic growth engines rather than legacy assets.

Over the past year, Flagship recorded 1,405% year-over-year store growth in the U.S., 516% new-user growth, and 1,150% revenue growth — with the company on track to reach 1,600% revenue growth by year-end. The platform converts store-level data into real-time insights, helping visual-merchandising teams optimize campaigns, product placement, and space utilization.

“Retailers are now demanding the same level of measurement and optimization for stores that they have long applied online,” said Simon Molnar, CEO of Flagship. “Our platform helps them turn their physical estate from expense into growth-asset.”

Why Now: The Shift in Retail Priorities

After years of e-commerce-led growth, retailers entering the 2025 holiday season face a new challenge: how to extract more value from each existing square foot of retail space. According to Flagship’s State of Visual Merchandising in 2025 report, 82.3% of retailers say poor in-store execution has directly hurt sales in the past year, and 68.9% cite inconsistent execution by store teams as their top challenge. Despite this, only 11.1% currently have real-time visibility into what’s happening across stores — even though 89.9% say real-time insights would meaningfully improve performance. The findings point to a sector-wide shift toward data-led visual merchandising and predictive modeling as retailers prioritize performance over expansion.

Flagship bridges the long-standing gap between creative execution and data-driven measurement in physical retail — turning visual merchandising from art into science. In its work with AMIRI, Flagship has enabled store teams to monitor performance across hundreds of locations, refine visual stories, and adjust displays based on real-time impact.

“At AMIRI, we are strongly committed to expanding our retail footprint, and our partnership with Flagship has been a game-changer in making that possible,” said Kris Bunch, Director of Global Visual Merchandising at AMIRI. “Flagship has helped us streamline so many processes, from organizing product stories, to creating floor plans, giving feedback to stores, and even analyzing fixture-specific performance. The combination of data and creativity is at the core of visual merchandising, and Flagship’s user-friendly interface makes that experience seamless.

“The winners in 2026 won’t just open stores — they’ll optimize them,” added Molnar. “By treating the physical channel with the same precision as digital, retailers can protect margin, improve visibility and power growth.”

