FurGPT Strengthens Global Presence Following Multi-Exchange Listings

FurGPT expands global accessibility as its FGPT token becomes available across top crypto exchanges and decentralized platforms.

Singapore, Singapore–(Newsfile Corp. – November 10, 2025) – FurGPT (FGPT), the AI companion platform merging emotional intelligence with blockchain technology, announced the expansion of its global footprint through a series of major exchange listings. The FGPT token is now available on multiple leading exchanges, enhancing liquidity, accessibility, and market visibility for users and investors worldwide.

Expanding global access to decentralized emotional intelligence through strategic exchange listings.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8833/273787_7ff72f8d14e3491f_001full.jpg

The expansion includes listings across MEXC, BitMart, and Pionex, with additional availability on Uniswap (Ethereum), Raydium (Solana), and PancakeSwap (BNB Chain). These listings mark a key milestone in FurGPT’s mission to build an open, decentralized ecosystem for emotionally aware AI companions integrated with tokenized engagement.

“Our multi-exchange expansion marks a new chapter for FurGPT, making the ecosystem accessible to a truly global audience,” said J. King Kasr, Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs. “Each listing strengthens our foundation for decentralized emotional intelligence and drives greater participation in the next evolution of AI companionship.”

With its token rollout complete, FurGPT continues to invest in ecosystem development, behavioral learning frameworks, and adaptive interaction technologies that form the foundation of the next generation of human-AI relationships.

About FurGPT

FurGPT merges adaptive artificial intelligence with blockchain transparency to create emotionally aware, lifelike digital companions. Through behavioral learning, multimodal interaction, and decentralized governance, FurGPT empowers users to engage in meaningful and personalized AI experiences across multiple chains.

Social Media

Twitter | Instagram

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/273787