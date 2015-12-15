FurGPT Taps into Kadena’s Scalable PoW Network to Expand Emotional-AI Reach and Global Token Utility

FurGPT integrates Kadena’s high-throughput Proof-of-Work blockchain to strengthen its AI infrastructure and extend FGPT’s multichain interoperability.

Singapore, Singapore–(Newsfile Corp. – November 7, 2025) – FurGPT (FGPT), the AI-driven decentralized companion platform, announced its expansion onto Kadena’s scalable Proof-of-Work (PoW) blockchain to enhance infrastructure performance, increase transaction efficiency, and broaden token utility across global markets.

Expanding decentralized emotional intelligence through scalable, cross-chain innovation.

The integration leverages Kadena’s Chainweb architecture, which combines energy-efficient parallel chains with enterprise-grade scalability, allowing FurGPT to deploy faster, more reliable emotional-AI interactions. This advancement aligns with FurGPT’s mission to merge adaptive intelligence, behavioral learning, and blockchain transparency for emotionally aware digital ecosystems.

“Integrating with Kadena’s network is a forward-looking decision toward scalability and sustainability,” said J. King Kasr, Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs. “It expands FurGPT’s emotional AI capabilities while securing a foundation that matches our global vision of intelligent, connected companionship.”

The Kadena integration complements FurGPT’s existing multichain framework across Ethereum, Solana, and BNB Chain. With its continued focus on adaptive behavior modeling and decentralized learning, FurGPT is establishing the foundation for next-generation emotional AI in Web3.

About FurGPT
FurGPT merges adaptive artificial intelligence with blockchain transparency to create emotionally aware, lifelike digital companions. Through behavioral learning, multimodal interaction, and decentralized governance, FurGPT empowers users to engage in meaningful and personalized AI experiences across multiple chains.

Media Contact
Dorothy Marley
KaJ Labs
+1 707-622-6168
media@kajlabs.com

Social Media
Twitter | Instagram

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/273585

