Gaurav Srivastava’s New Podcast “The Power Circuit” Reveals First Guest Line-Up

Washington, D.C.–(Newsfile Corp. – November 13, 2025) – Strategic investor Gaurav Srivastava today announced the first guest line-up for his new podcast, The Power Circuit, a deep-dive series exploring how power actually works.

“These are voices that bring power into focus – not as an abstract, but as something messy, personal and unpredictable,” said Srivastava. “The conversations on The Power Circuit reveal the people who’ve lived it. That’s also why I was drawn to long-form storytelling, having seen first-hand how transformative shows like Targeted can be when they take the time to really dissect geopolitics, diplomacy, and reputation warfare.”

A recognized authority in energy, commodities and frontier-market finance, Srivastava brings to the microphone a wealth of real-life, behind-the-scenes experience. After leaving college in 2008 to manage his family’s first South African investment, he went on to build a track record of transformative deals in the petroleum and gas sector.

The Power Circuit will release new episodes weekly on all major platforms, including YouTube, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify. To subscribe, visit www.thepowercircuit.com or follow @ThePowerCircuit on X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Gaurav Srivastava

Gaurav Srivastava is a strategic investor specializing in energy, commodities and financial markets across emerging economies. Since 2008, he has led ventures in South Africa’s petroleum sector, built cross-border partnerships in Asia and orchestrated infrastructure investments in the Middle East. A frequent commentator on global affairs, he has been featured on Targeted, and in leading financial and geopolitical publications.

