Geekvape SOUL II Wins 2025 MUSE Gold Award – A Testament to Strength and Innovation

Shenzhen, China–(Newsfile Corp. – November 3, 2025) – Recently, Geekvape has once again captured worldwide attention with its outstanding R&D capabilities and keen consumer insights. Its latest masterpiece, SOUL II, has been honored with the prestigious 2025 MUSE Design Gold Award, which gathered over 40,000 entries this year. This accolade not only affirms the product’s innovative excellence but also highlights Geekvape’s comprehensive brand strength. Recognized as one of the world’s most influential honors in design and creativity, the MUSE Design Awards are often referred to as the “Oscars of the design world.”

Where Aesthetics Meet Functionality – Defining New Trends for the Young Generation

SOUL II embodies a harmonious fusion of style and practicality that resonates with modern youth. Inspired by track contours and waterfall-like division lines, the device presents a minimalist yet refined image, striking the perfect balance between sophistication and comfort. The body combines high-brightness, low-saturation tones with smooth aluminum alloy textures and matching matte electroplated finishes, delivering layered visuals with a stylish, futuristic vibe. For those seeking an even more personalized touch, SOUL II offers a soft-touch paint finish that enhances both the visual and tactile experience. The semi-transparent matte electroplating process applied to the interface is particularly innovative, eliminating the common dissonance between screen and body, and instead offering a highly unified and sleek appearance.

User-Centric Design for a Superior Vaping Experience

Beyond its visual appeal, SOUL II also redefines user experience through thoughtful functionality. The interchangeable mouthpieces are designed to cater to diverse preferences, enabling users to enjoy tailored vaping experiences. The magnetic pod system allows seamless “align-to-connect” operation, ensuring effortless convenience while significantly extending the product’s service life. Additionally, the lid is equipped with a visible e-liquid window, providing intuitive monitoring of usage levels. Together with a high-capacity battery and large e-liquid reservoir, SOUL II effectively removes endurance anxiety, guaranteeing a long-lasting and uninterrupted vaping experience.

The Prestige of the MUSE Gold Award

Winning the MUSE Gold Award is not just about recognition; it is a symbol of international influence and brand authority. For Geekvape, this honor validates its role as a pioneer and leader in the global vaping industry. With SOUL II, Geekvape demonstrates its relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence, reinforcing its reputation as a trendsetter that continues to shape the future of vaping. The award also reflects the brand’s unwavering commitment to putting users at the center of its design and innovation process.

The recognition of SOUL II by the MUSE Awards marks a significant milestone in Geekvape’s brand journey. It highlights the company’s capability to consistently deliver cutting-edge products that blend fashion, technology, and functionality. Looking ahead, Geekvape will continue to invest in both technological innovation and aesthetic design, determined to provide global consumers with smarter, more stylish, and personalized vaping solutions.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272926