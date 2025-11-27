Geespace Accelerates Global Expansion as GEESATCOM Enters New Markets

SHANGHAI, Nov 27, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – Chinese aerospace company Geespace continues to expand globally with a new cooperation agreement signed on November 26 with Systems & Services Limited (SSL), a leading satellite communications provider in Bangladesh. The partnership will support policy access, technical collaboration, and commercial deployment of GEESATCOM, a low-Earth-orbit (LEO) IoT constellation, marking another key step in Geespace’s international expansion.

The agreement follows a year of strong momentum for Geespace, which has already formed partnerships with operators in Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan, Argentina and other markets. This reflects a broader global trend, with Chinese commercial aerospace companies moving from R&D breakthroughs to scaled deployment of LEO communication constellations.

GEESATCOM reached a major milestone in September with the launch of its sixth orbital plane, completing Phase-1 constellation deployment. Geespace now operates 64 satellites in orbit with 100% on-orbit reliability. The constellation provides global coverage excluding the polar regions, supporting up to 340 million communications per day for as many as 20 million users. It delivers 1,900-byte message capability for text, voice, and image transmission, supported by in-house adaptive anti-interference technology offering up to 50 dB of protection to ensure secure and stable connectivity.

Through sustained investment in scalable innovation, Geespace has built full-stack capabilities across the space, ground, and application segments—from constellation system design and payload development to satellite mass production, telemetry and operation control, communication chipsets, modules and diversified terminals. Compared with traditional satellite communications, GEESATCOM’s IoT services offer significantly lower costs and flexible service tiers to support a wide range of industry scenarios.

Commercial use cases are expanding rapidly. In China, GEESATCOM has completed near-100% successful testing in sectors including marine fisheries, construction machinery, smart mobility, logistics and robotaxi. Internationally, Geespace has secured more than 20 operator partnerships across key emerging markets. In June 2024, GEESATCOM achieved a 99.15% communication success rate in its first overseas deployment test in Oman, with network availability exceeding 99.97%.

From remote industrial operations to offshore vessel tracking, GEESATCOM is enabling reliable connectivity in regions underserved by terrestrial networks. As global deployments accelerate, Geespace aims to further integrate satellite technology with industry applications—supporting mobility, energy, agriculture, logistics, and other sectors with cost-efficient, secure LEO IoT services that contribute to digital transformation across emerging economies worldwide.

Company: Geespace
Contact Person: Elliott Zhang
Email: geespace.pr@geely.com 
Website: https://www.geespace.com/ 
Telephone: +86 21 54200666

