Helport AI Opens Thailand Office

New Bangkok Location to Strengthen Helport AI’s Multilingual AI Service Delivery Network

Focus Will Be to Expand Thai-Language Operations

BANGKOK, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Helport AI Limited (NASDAQ: HPAI) (“Helport AI” or the “Company”), an AI technology company serving enterprise clients with intelligent customer communication software and services, today announced the official opening of its Thailand office located in the Bangkok metropolitan area. The launch of this office represents a strategic expansion of Helport AI’s multilingual service delivery network across Asia, strengthening the Company’s regional presence in Southeast Asia and enhancing its ability to serve diverse markets with localized AI solutions.

The Thailand office will serve as Helport AI’s primary hub for Thai-language AI operations, supporting financial institutions, lending platforms, and consumer goods companies. The team is equipped with Helport AI’s AI Assistant software, locally trained Thai-language knowledge bases, and compliance frameworks tailored specifically for the Thai regulatory environment.

A Strategic Hub for Thai-Language AI Operations

Helport AI Thailand’s initial focus is on servicing existing customers’ Thailand-based debt collection accounts. The Company’s AI Assistant software is designed to empower human agents with real-time call guidance, workflow automation, and localized knowledge bases, as well as to provide tools to improve compliance and consumer protection, including the following features:

Multi-channel reminders and collection calls to borrowers, in accordance with Thai regulations;

Real-time call monitoring and violation flagging to assist supervisors and team leaders with compliance and service quality; and

Mandatory call recordings, transcriptions, and after-call summaries.

Accelerating Helport AI’s Global Multilingual AI Service Network

After successfully launching AI service delivery and operations from its Philippines hub in January 2025, Helport is now scaling its rollout. The opening of the Bangkok office strategically expands Helport AI’s operational footprint and is expected to strengthen its multilingual ecosystem, which now spans:

California, USA – Global Headquarters & Strategic R&D

– Global Headquarters & Strategic R&D Manila, Philippines – English-language AI Delivery & Operations Center

– English-language AI Delivery & Operations Center Mexico City, Mexico – Spanish-language AI Delivery & Operations Center, Latin America Headquarters

– Spanish-language AI Delivery & Operations Center, Latin America Headquarters Bangkok, Thailand – Thai-language AI Delivery & Operations Center

This network is designed to support global enterprises with AI-enabled customer contact services across languages, including English, Spanish, Thai, and Chinese. The Thailand expansion is expected to further enhance Helport AI’s ability to deliver compliant, scalable, and performance-driven AI solutions.

“The launch of our Thailand office is a major milestone in expanding Helport AI’s multilingual AI service network,” said Guanghai Li, CEO of Helport AI. “Thailand is a rapidly growing financial services market, and we anticipate that our Thai-language operational capabilities—combined with our AI technology—will allow us to support clients with compliant and scalable customer contact operations.”

Helport’s AI-powered offerings combine the efficiency of intelligent automation with skilled human agents, helping clients scale operations quickly while ensuring compliance. The Company offers a performance-based pricing structure for many enterprise customers, aligning fees with measurable results—an approach that has proven effective in Helport AI’s other global markets.

About Helport AI

Helport AI (NASDAQ: HPAI) is a global technology company serving enterprise clients with intelligent customer communication software and services. Its flagship product, AI Assist, acts as a real-time co-pilot for customer contact teams, delivering smart guidance and tools to drive sales, improve engagement, and reduce costs. In addition to its AI software as a service (SaaS) offerings, Helport provides integrated AI+human services—delivering measurable business outcomes beyond software tools. With AI Delivery and Operations Centers strategically located across Southeast Asia and the Americas, Helport enables professionals to perform at an expert level by using AI to elevate their potential. Learn more at https://www.helport.ai/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking, including, but not limited to, Helport AI’s business strategies, expansion plans, and anticipated results. These statements involve risks and uncertainties based on current expectations and projections. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Helport AI undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although Helport AI believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and Helport AI cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in Helport AI’s registration statements and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact

Helport AI Investor Relations

Email: ir@helport.ai

Website: https://ir.helport.ai/

External Investor Relations Contact

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President, MZ North America

Direct: +1 949-491-8235

Email: HPAI@mzgroup.us

Website: www.mzgroup.us