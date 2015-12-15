ICARO Media Group Enters New Multiyear Digital Network Deal with Elevator Giant Otis in Spain, Portugal and Africa

DOOH Partnership to Reach Over 2.4 Million Daily Viewers via In-Elevator Screens

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ICARO Media Group, Inc. (ICARO), a leading AI media technology company, continues expanding its Multiscreen Monetization Network with its recent acquisition of European Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) firm Liftmedia. With the acquisition comes a multiyear contract with Otis Mobility S.A., a division of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS), the world’s leading elevator company. This new partnership reinforces ICARO’s vision of a fully connected multiscreen ecosystem – where Out-of-Home experiences act as a powerful amplifier to its existing OTT, mobile, and digital engagement platforms.

ICARO will deliver hyperlocal news, AI-personalized content, and branded experiences through its own Generative AI media services and premium third-party publishers, displayed on screens installed in commercial and residential elevators across Spain. ICARO will provide hyperlocal news and personalized experiences through both its own Generative AI content services and premium third-party media brands, displayed on screens installed in commercial and residential elevators across Spain, Portugal and parts of Africa.

With the expansion of 50,000 screens distributed in buildings across southwestern Europe and parts of Africa, ICARO will now operate one of the largest digital media networks in the industry, set to reach more than 2.4 million people daily and generate approximately 60 million weekly views.

“We are extremely pleased to announce the expansion of our digital network with a powerful partner like Otis Worldwide Corporation,” stated Paul Feller, Chairman and CEO of ICARO Media Group, Inc. “This partnership allows ICARO to continue the expansion of our Multiscreen Network, focused on full funnel monetization strategies for our partners and driving increased valuation for our shareholders. Digital media’s future is no longer limited to the TV or mobile screen. It is shifting towards multi-screen engagement, where seamless connections between digital content and advertising drive powerful monetization, measurement, and attribution.”

According to Flavio Polay, Chief Media Officer, “Elevator screens represent a high-value digital advertising channel for both national brands and local businesses. We offer our customers a unique opportunity for segmentation and direct connection with the end consumer, through innovative formats and with a high impact index.”

ICARO is developing pioneering AI-based solutions to enable the capture and distribution of hyperlocal news and personalized content, tailored to the context of each building — increasing residents’ and visitors’ engagement and significantly enhancing advertising campaign effectiveness. The recent acquisition of Liftmedia accelerates a global strategy to merge physical and digital media, connecting local and international brands with highly segmented audiences.

By combining elevator screen presence with AI-driven content management, ICARO ensures the delivery of relevant messages at moments of minimal distraction, providing an emotionally and commercially valuable communication experience.

“Thanks to its strategic placement — at eye level and integrated into the elevator panel — these screens offer a direct and distraction-free communication channel,” stated Alexandre Dell Aringa dos Santos, EVP, Media. “In a closed and highly receptive environment, elevators become privileged spaces to capture the audience’s attention multiple times a day.”

About ICARO Media Group

ICARO Media Group is a media technology company powering a Multiscreen Monetization Network that enables telcos, media companies, brands, and platforms to engage and monetize audiences across every screen — from OTT and extended mobile experiences to Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) and AI-driven engagement environments.

Operating across Latin America, Brazil, the United States, and Europe, ICARO integrates technology, content, advertising services and data intelligence to create personalized, measurable, and high-performance media ecosystems. Its platform transforms fragmented audiences into connected, revenue-generating experiences, orchestrating the full digital funnel through its proprietary multiscreen engagement and advertising solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, projections of results, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Securities Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors. Although the company’s management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the company cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. The company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Press@icaromediagroup.com

201-416-9875