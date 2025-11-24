IMPC Commits Rp250 billion (USD 15 million) to Build ASEAN’s Leading Polymer Training Center, Partnering with SKZ-German Plastics Center

JAKARTA, Nov 24, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – PT Impack Pratama Industri Tbk (IMPC) is making one of its most ambitious moves, pledging an investment of nearly Rp250 billion (USD ~15 million) by 2026 to establish the Impack Polymer Science Institute (IPSI). This capital commitment is more than a milestone for IMPC, it is a bold investment in Indonesia’s future workforce and economic progress.

IMPC Commits Rp250B (US$15M) to Build ASEAN’s Leading Polymer Training Center.

IPSI is envisioned to become ASEAN’s most respected polymer/plastics learning hub, serving industry players, students, and professionals interested in the polymer industry. Its initial purpose is clear and urgent: to close Indonesia’s skills gap, reduce unemployment, enhance workforce quality, and accelerate innovation.

At the core of ISPI’s credibility is its partnership with SKZ – German Plastics Center (SKZ – Das Kunststoff Zentrum), one of Germany’s and the world’s most influential plastics institutes. With over 60 years of experience shaping global standards, SKZ now extends its expertise to Indonesia through IPSI.

Through an intensive ‘Train the Trainer’ program, IPSI’s lead instructors will be mentored directly by SKZ’s experts with both strong academic backgrounds and industrial experience. This gives IPSI an immediate competitive edge, launching not as a local training center, but as an internationally recognized education hub.

“In a time of rapid industrial change, technological innovations, and global economic uncertainty, building a stronger talent pool is no longer optional, it’s essential,” said Haryanto Tjiptodihardjo, the President Director of IMPC. “By investing in IPSI, we are opening access to world-class training, empowering people to secure better jobs, earn higher incomes, and build a more resilient future as their skills grow.

“And this is exactly what ‘Doing Well by Doing Good’ means to us, creating long-term added value for the business by doing the greater good, such as uplifting the income of people and communities. Our investment of approximately Rp250 billion (roughly USD15 million) into IPSI, covering world-class polymer training and state-of-the-art facility development, stands as a clear testament to that commitment,” continued Haryanto.

“For us at SKZ, it is a great honour and recognition to be part of this commitment. The IPSI concept is well thought out, designed to meet people’s needs, and is set to be a success. With our international ‘Train the Trainer’ programme, we are making an important contribution to this,” added Matthias Ruff, the Head of Sales Training & Research, Procuration at SKZ.

Beyond IPSI, IMPC is also allocating Rp150 billion (USD ~9 million) for R&D over the next five years through its Impack Research and Innovation Center (IRIC), strengthening innovation across its building products and processing technologies. With these strategic investments and partnership, IMPC is not just leading the polymer industry, it is defining its future, creating enduring value for its stakeholders and for Indonesia.

About SKZ – KFE gGmbh

Founded in 1961, SKZ – Das Kunststoff-Zentrum (The German Plastics Center) is Europe’s and the world’s leading authority in polymer technology, recognized worldwide for its expertise in quality testing, certification, and industry-focused education. With over 60 years of experience, 13.000 participants, and more than 600 training and knowledge-transfer programs conducted annually, SKZ plays a pivotal role in advancing global plastics competency. Its research efforts focus on practical, market-driven innovation and continuous improvement of production technologies. https://www.skz.de/en

About PT Impack Pratama Industri Tbk

The Company was founded in 1981 and listed on the Indonesian Stock Exchange on December 17, 2014 under the code “IMPC.” The Company’s main business activity is the production and distribution of building materials and plastic goods. The Company has a wide range of products classified into three segments namely roofing, façade, and materials. To date, the Company still holds the position as the market leader for its main products that the Company markets under the popular brands of SolarTuff, TwinLite, and Alderon. https://www.impack-pratama.com.

For further information, please contact:

Lenggana Linggawati

Corporate Secretary

PT Impack Pratama Industri Tbk

Email: corporate.secretary@impack-pratama.com

Copyright 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com