Infoblox Launches Predictive DNS-Based Threat Protection Solution on AWS

Empowers IT teams to block threats earlier, reduce manual rule maintenance and accelerate time to protection

Natively integrates into AWS Network Firewall and deployable via AWS Management Console for seamless activation and management

Extends DNS-based threat intelligence across AWS environments, enabling consistent perimeter enforcement and reducing exposure to phishing, C2 and data exfiltration

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Infoblox, the leader in uniting networking, security and cloud with a protective DDI platform, today announced the launch of Infoblox AWS Marketplace managed rules for AWS Network Firewall. This new integration strengthens organizations’ cloud security posture with predictive, DNS-based threat intelligence natively within their existing Amazon Web Services (AWS) environments.

Infoblox managed rules deliver curated rule groups powered by Infoblox’s DNS threat intelligence. These rules help enable AWS Network Firewall to detect and block connections to malicious domains before they impact workloads—providing preemptive protection at the enterprise edge.

“Attackers are moving faster than ever, using automation and AI to bypass traditional security defenses and compromise cloud workloads,” said Mukesh Gupta, chief product officer, Infoblox. “DNS is the most effective way to provide preemptive protection. With Infoblox managed rules, we’re empowering organizations to stop threats on average 68.4 days before other solutions even know they exist. The integration with AWS Network Firewall brings predictive, DNS-based threat intelligence to the perimeter, helping organizations deploy and operate workloads securely in a cloud native manner. It’s a game changer for organizations looking to stay ahead of threats without adding complexity.”

Key Benefits

Preemptive Protection at the Network Perimeter: Infoblox managed rules enable AWS Network Firewall to block malicious domains before they can connect to or impact workloads—providing simple, native-to-AWS protection. Customers using Infoblox threat feeds report a fivefold reduction in downstream alerts in their firewall systems.

Infoblox managed rules enable AWS Network Firewall to block malicious domains before they can connect to or impact workloads—providing simple, native-to-AWS protection. Customers using Infoblox threat feeds report a fivefold reduction in downstream alerts in their firewall systems. Predictive, DNS-Based Threat Intelligence: With over 70 billion DNS queries daily across enterprise and service provider networks worldwide, Infoblox’s DNS-focused threat intelligence powers curated rule groups with automated feed updates to help protect against the latest threats.

With over 70 billion DNS queries daily across enterprise and service provider networks worldwide, Infoblox’s DNS-focused threat intelligence powers curated rule groups with automated feed updates to help protect against the latest threats. Native AWS Integration: Customers can subscribe and activate Infoblox rule groups directly from the AWS Network Firewall console. Deployment is simple and native to AWS. There’s no additional infrastructure, manual rule writing or maintenance required, accelerating time to protection by more than 90 percent compared to manual setup.

Customers can subscribe and activate Infoblox rule groups directly from the AWS Network Firewall console. Deployment is simple and native to AWS. There’s no additional infrastructure, manual rule writing or maintenance required, accelerating time to protection by more than 90 percent compared to manual setup. Simplified Operations: The integration automates rule updates and reduces configuration overhead, ensuring that security teams spend less time managing rules and more time focusing on strategic priorities. Infoblox’s automation saves organizations an average of 500 SOC analyst hours per month through automated rule and feed management.

The integration automates rule updates and reduces configuration overhead, ensuring that security teams spend less time managing rules and more time focusing on strategic priorities. Infoblox’s automation saves organizations an average of 500 SOC analyst hours per month through automated rule and feed management. Actionable Visibility: Infoblox managed rules provide lightweight visibility through AWS-native alerts and logs, giving teams confirmation that threats are being blocked and policies are working as intended—without adding alert fatigue or monitoring complexity.

Closing Critical Security Gaps, Quickly

Modern attackers increasingly use DNS to deliver phishing payloads, establish command-and-control (C2) channels and exfiltrate data. Traditional perimeter defenses often are reactive and overlook or provide rudimentary protection for DNS. Infoblox managed rules bring best-of-breed, preemptive DNS-based security to AWS Network Firewall, enabling organizations to stay ahead of threats rather than reacting to them.

The Limited Preview version allows customers to quickly enable the capability and provide feedback, and it has a subset of Infoblox threat intelligence signals optimized for AWS Network Firewall. A full set of Infoblox threat intelligence signals for AWS Network Firewall is planned for availability at GA.

According to the IBM Cost of a Data Breach Report 2024, the average breach costs U.S. organizations over $10 million. Through this integration, Infoblox and AWS help customers avoid costly breaches through reduction in exposure and fast protection.

For more information about the Infoblox AWS Marketplace managed rules for AWS Network Firewall read the blog.

About Infoblox

Infoblox unites networking, security and cloud with a protective DDI platform that delivers enterprise resilience and agility. Trusted by 13,000+ customers, including the majority of Fortune 100 companies as well as emerging innovators, we seamlessly integrate, secure and automate critical network services so businesses can move fast without compromise. Visit infoblox.com , or follow us on LinkedIn .

Learn more about Infoblox Threat Intelligence Research at https://www.infoblox.com/threat-intel/.

