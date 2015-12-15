Infoblox Streamlines IP Address Management Across Hybrid Cloud Environments with AWS

Directly integrated and available through AWS Management Console, AWS Command Line Interface (CLI) and AWS Software Development Kit (SDK), as well as the Infoblox Portal

Bridges NetOps and CloudOps teams to accelerate application provisioning, improve collaboration and reduce operational risk

Unifies IP address management across AWS and on-premises environments, eliminating conflicts and preventing costly outages

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Infoblox, the leader in uniting networking, security and cloud with a protective DDI platform, today announced a new integration between Infoblox Universal IP Address Management™ (Universal IPAM) and Amazon Virtual Private Cloud IP Address Manager (Amazon VPC IPAM). The integration is designed to accelerate application rollouts and updates by simplifying cross-team collaboration through the automated management of IP addresses across on-premises and AWS. This allows NetOps teams to maintain vital controls and avoid outages from IP conflicts while empowering CloudOps teams to move quickly through fast access to IP address blocks for efficient deployments.

​As enterprises adopt hybrid cloud strategies with separate IP systems across diverse environments, keeping these IP address management (IPAM) systems synchronized improves operational posture. It avoids overlapping IP assignments across on-premises and cloud networks, which can prevent costly outages and delays in service delivery. Improved visibility can disambiguate conflicts while automated processes reduce the risk of human error and accelerate provisioning. This integration addresses those challenges by enabling seamless synchronization from Amazon VPC IPAM to Universal IPAM and eliminating IP conflicts.

​​​​​​​Key benefits of the new integration include:

Enabling Cross-Team Collaboration: Smooths IT workflows, allowing CloudOps teams to request IPv4 address blocks directly from Infoblox using familiar AWS interfaces—AWS Management Console, AWS CLI and SDKs—while NetOps teams retain centralized control via the Infoblox Portal by assigning IPv4 blocks on AWS.

Smooths IT workflows, allowing CloudOps teams to request IPv4 address blocks directly from Infoblox using familiar AWS interfaces—AWS Management Console, AWS CLI and SDKs—while NetOps teams retain centralized control via the Infoblox Portal by assigning IPv4 blocks on AWS. Unlocking Enhanced Visibility: Improves visibility into IPv4 address assignments to Amazon VPC IPAM top-level pools, enabling more efficient resource allocation across on-premises and AWS.

Improves visibility into IPv4 address assignments to Amazon VPC IPAM top-level pools, enabling more efficient resource allocation across on-premises and AWS. Avoiding Costly Outages: Automatically validates IPv4 blocks for uniqueness before assigning to AWS, which prevents potential service disruptions that could be caused due to overlapping IPs across AWS cloud and on-premises networks.

“Our integration with Amazon VPC IPAM is more than a feature update—it’s a response to one of the biggest operational bottlenecks in hybrid cloud today: IP address sprawl and siloed management,” said Mukesh Gupta, chief product officer, Infoblox. “By bringing NetOps and CloudOps together, we’re helping enterprises reduce costly outages and accelerate cloud adoption. This is another step forward in unifying the on-premises and cloud worlds so IT teams can focus on innovation rather than firefighting.”

​For more information on the AWS and Infoblox relationship, read the blog or visit https://www.infoblox.com/partners/aws/.

About Infoblox

Infoblox unites networking, security and cloud with a protective DDI platform that delivers enterprise resilience and agility. Trusted by 13,000+ customers, including the majority of Fortune 100 companies as well as emerging innovators, we seamlessly integrate, secure and automate critical network services so businesses can move fast without compromise. Visit infoblox.com , or follow us on LinkedIn .