International Modern Hospital Hosts First Clinical Conference on Mechanical Ventilation – A Comprehensive Clinical Approach

Dubai, United Arab Emirates–(Newsfile Corp. – October 31, 2025) – International Modern Hospital (IMH) successfully hosted its 1st Clinical Conference 2025, themed “Mechanical Ventilation: A Comprehensive Clinical Approach.” The event gathered leading physicians, anesthesiologists, intensivists, and nurses from across the UAE to advance critical care management practices. The one-day workshop, accredited with 6 CME points, focused on hands-on learning, interactive discussions, and the latest clinical insights in mechanical ventilation.

Empowering Clinical Excellence

Dr. Kishan Pakkal, Chief Executive Officer of International Modern Hospital, emphasized the hospital’s dedication to advancing medical education and patient safety:

“At International Modern Hospital, we believe that knowledge sharing is the cornerstone of exceptional healthcare. This conference reflects our ongoing commitment to equipping healthcare professionals with the expertise needed to deliver precise and compassionate care to patients requiring mechanical ventilation.”

Dr. Rohit Kumar, Medical Director and Specialist General Surgeon at IMH, highlighted the importance of collaborative learning:

“The strength of modern medicine lies in multidisciplinary teamwork. Bringing together experts from anesthesiology, pulmonology, emergency medicine, nephrology, and critical care allows us to exchange real-world experience and collectively raise the standard of critical care across the UAE.”

Dr. Remya Venugopalan, Director of Operations and Master of Ceremony, reflected on the hospital’s vision for continuous learning:

“This conference reflects our unwavering belief that excellence in patient care starts with excellence in training. By fostering dialogue and collaboration between experts, we strengthen the clinical community’s ability to respond effectively to critical challenges.”

Highlights of the Sessions

Session 1 reviewed airway assessment, advances in airway management, and mechanical ventilation fundamentals, ending with a panel discussion and certificate presentation.

Session 2 focused on ventilation in special conditions, patient-ventilator interaction, and weaning protocols.

Session 3 discussed ventilation management in ARDS and traumatic brain injury.

Session 4, led by a multidisciplinary team, addressed cardiogenic shock after cardiac arrest, AKI in ventilated patients, antibiotic strategies for VAP, and infection control measures.

The conference concluded with a panel discussion, certificate distribution, and networking lunch, fostering meaningful exchange among faculty and participants.

Advancing Knowledge, Inspiring Growth

Co-hosted by Dr. Remya Venugopalan, Director of Operations, and Ms. Jessy Sebastian, Director of Clinical Education, the event embodied IMH’s mission to promote professional growth and inter-hospital collaboration across the UAE’s healthcare sector.

Organized by:

International Modern Hospital, Dubai.

Advancing Knowledge. Empowering Clinicians. Inspiring Care.

For more information, visit the company’s website: https://www.imh.ae/about-us/.

