Ionik Announces Sale of SCS Subsidiary

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – October 31, 2025) – Ionik Corporation (TSXV: INIK) (OTCQB: INIKF) (“Ionik” or the “Company“) today announced that it has completed the sale of substantially all of the assets of its wholly owned subsidiary Schiefer Media, Inc. (“SCS“), which operated under the brand name SCS, to PUSH Media USA Inc. (the “Purchaser“), pursuant to an Asset Purchase Agreement entered into on October 31, 2025 (the “Transaction“).

The sale of SCS reflects Ionik’s continued evolution as a unified, data-driven marketing technology company. By streamlining its operations around its core Media Activation and Marketing Optimization platforms, Ionik is sharpening its focus on leveraging first-party data, omnichannel solutions, and AI-driven automation to deliver greater efficiency, performance, and value for customers.

“The sale of SCS represents another important step in executing our strategy to simplify and strengthen our business around scalable, technology-enabled performance marketing operations,” said Ted Hastings, Chief Executive Officer of Ionik. “We’re proud of what the SCS team has accomplished and are confident that the business will continue to thrive under its new ownership.”

Transaction Overview

Under the terms of the Transaction, the Purchaser has acquired substantially all of the assets of SCS, including client contracts, intellectual property, and goodwill, and has assumed certain related liabilities. The purchase price was US$1.2 million, with net proceeds of US$0.75 million payable in cash on closing after taking into account customary working capital adjustments. Proceeds from the sale will be reinvested into the business to strengthen its balance sheet and support continued growth initiatives across its Media Activation and Marketing Optimization platforms.

About Ionik

Ionik, a Tier 1 Issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, with shares also trading on the OTCQB Venture Market, is a technology-driven marketing and advertising solutions company that helps brands, advertisers, and publishers connect with their audiences through data-driven insights and advanced automation. By leveraging its extensive suite of integrated marketing technology, creative expertise, and proprietary first-party data, Ionik optimizes the entire customer acquisition and retention journey.

Ionik’s platform unites Media Activation and Marketing Optimization through its AI-Powered Data Engine to create a seamless advertising ecosystem, helping businesses efficiently source, retain, and monetize their customers

Additional information about the Company is available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, “forward-looking information”). Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar expressions. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the business, financials and operations of the Company, statements with respect to operational and financial growth strategy and anticipated success in customer adoption of the Company’s products and services. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements and future events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to assumptions relating to continued customer support for the Company’s products and services, competition, the ability of the Company to innovate and advance its product and service offerings, general market conditions, exchange rate, global financial conditions, the ability of the Company to meet its liabilities as they become due, the ability of the Company to integrate and successfully capitalize on acquisitions, and the factors described in greater detail in the public documents of the Company available at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Investors are cautioned that undue reliance should not be placed on any such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

