Juvare Achieves ISO/IEC 42001 Certification

Juvare, the global leader in critical incident management and emergency preparedness technology, today announced it has successfully completed and passed its ISO/IEC 42001:2023 audit, earning certification under the world’s first international standard for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems (AIMS). This achievement marks a significant advancement in Juvare’s mission to deliver trusted, ethically governed, and high-performance AI capabilities to organizations responsible for protecting lives, infrastructure, and communities.

ISO/IEC 42001:2023 establishes a rigorous and globally recognized framework to ensure AI systems are leveraged and deployed responsibly, transparently, and with strong human oversight. Juvare’s certification validates the company’s enterprise-wide commitment to responsible AI innovation and reinforces its position as the most trusted technology partner for emergency management, public safety, and critical infrastructure organizations worldwide.

Elevating Mission Critical Technology Through Responsible AI

Juvare has integrated artificial intelligence across its flagship WebEOC® platform to enhance situational awareness, accelerate decision-making, and empower organizations to respond with greater speed and precision. The company’s Intelligence Suite, including Juvare AI (JAI) and Juvare Analyze, showcases how AI can be implemented thoughtfully, securely, and with mission-driven purpose to elevate critical operations:

Juvare AI (JAI) provides intelligent automation, rapid summarization, operational recommendations, and embedded assistance that reduces cognitive load and enables faster, more informed decision making.

Beginning next year, these AI-powered capabilities will expand into UCP, Juvare’s FedRAMP High authorized offering, enabling federal agencies and partners operating in high-security contexts to harness AI with full confidence in its compliance, transparency, and controlled deployment. This advancement ensures that Juvare’s responsible AI innovation extends seamlessly across both commercial and government ecosystems.

Through ISO 42001 certification, Juvare underscores that these AI-enabled capabilities are governed by world-class standards for security, transparency, accountability, and ongoing performance validation.

“Achieving ISO 42001 reinforces our leadership at the intersection of resilience and AI innovation,” said Bryan Kaplan, Chief Information & Security Officer, Juvare. “Organizations rely on us during their most critical moments, and this certification affirms that every AI capability we deliver, is built on a foundation of safety, ethical design, and operational trust.”

A New Benchmark for Preparedness Technology

The rigorous certification process assessed Juvare’s governance practices across multiple areas, including:

Ethical and responsible deployment of AI

Clear transparency and explainability standards

Robust risk and impact assessment protocols

Human-in-the-loop oversight and safeguards

Secure development, data protection, and privacy controls

Continuous monitoring and improvement of AI systems

With ISO 42001, Juvare further differentiates itself as the only partner capable of delivering a fully integrated, responsibly governed ecosystem of emergency management technologies and a rapidly expanding set of next-generation capabilities.

“This certification is not just a compliance milestone, it’s a competitive advantage for our clients,” said Sam Klietz, Chief Revenue Officer, Juvare. “In a world where AI is reshaping mission readiness, Juvare stands apart by ensuring every innovation is anchored in accountability, transparency, and the highest global standards.”

A Commitment to Global Resilience

The ISO 42001 certification adds to Juvare’s strong foundation of security and compliance, complementing the company’s existing ISO 27001, 27017, 27018, 27701, and 22301, SOC 2 Type 2, and other global certifications.

Juvare’s technology powers emergency preparedness and response across government, healthcare, higher education, utilities, transportation, and Fortune 500 enterprises, enabling users around the world to anticipate, manage, and recover from the most challenging events of our time.

About Juvare

Juvare is a global leader in emergency preparedness and critical incident management and response technology connecting over 600 emergency management agencies, 50+ federal agencies, 4,000+ hospitals, numerous public health departments, Fortune 500 companies, and educational institutions. Juvare solutions such as WebEOC® and UCP empower government agencies, corporations, healthcare facilities, academic institutions, and volunteer organizations to leverage real-time data to manage incidents faster and more efficiently, protecting people, property, and brands. For more information, visit www.juvare.com.

