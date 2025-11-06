K.Wah Group Supports 2025 Legislative Council Election

HONG KONG, Nov 6, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – K. Wah Group announces its support for the upcoming 8th Legislative Council Election in Hong Kong, reaffirming its commitment to civic responsibility and active citizenship. To encourage participation in this important event on 7 December 2025, the Group will provide a half-day leave to Hong Kong-based employees, allowing them time to vote and contribute to the city’s continued stability and development.

With a proud 70-year history rooted in Hong Kong, K. Wah Group operates across a wide range of sectors—including property development, hospitality, entertainment and leisure, and construction materials. In support of the election, the Group has also introduced flexible work arrangements to ensure employees can vote without disrupting business operations, while upholding their democratic rights.

Mr. Francis Lui, Chairman of K. Wah Group, stated: “Since its founding, K. Wah Group has embraced the values of patriotism and a deep commitment to Hong Kong’s progress. Voting is not only a fundamental right but also a shared responsibility. Broad participation in the electoral process helps strengthen social cohesion and lays the foundation for Hong Kong’s sustainable future. We encourage all eligible citizens to take this opportunity to engage in shaping the future of our city and demonstrate the unity of Hong Kong people by casting their vote. “

True to its long-standing principle of “giving back to society,” K. Wah Group remains committed to community development, youth empowerment, and social inclusion. The introduction of this voting leave policy reflects the Group’s care for its people and its ongoing efforts to promote civic awareness through meaningful and practical support.

Photo Captions:

Mr. Francis Lui, Chairman of K. Wah Group

(From right) Ms. Paddy Lui, Co-Managing Director of K. Wah International Holdings Limited,

Mr. Francis Lui, Chairman of K. Wah Group and

Mr. Alex Lui, Co-Managing Director of K. Wah International Holdings Limited

About K. Wah Group

K. Wah Group was founded in 1955 by Dr. Lui Che Woo and has since grown into a diversified multinational corporation. Its core businesses span property development and investment, integrated resort and entertainment, hospitality, and construction materials.

The Group has a strong presence in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Southeast Asia, and key international markets. Its major subsidiaries include two Hong Kong-listed flagships: K. Wah International Holdings Limited (HKEX: 00173), focused on premium property development and investment; and Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (HKEX: 00027), a constituent of the Hang Seng Index and a leading gaming and entertainment operator in Macau. Other key members of the Group include Stanford Hotels International and K. Wah Construction Materials Limited. Today, K. Wah Group comprises over 200 subsidiaries worldwide.

