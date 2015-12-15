Kahuna and Vocantas Partner to Help Organizations Fill Shifts Faster With Qualified, Capable Employees

Partnership helps organizations streamline shift management, strengthen workforce readiness and improve employee satisfaction through automation and data-driven decisions

HOUSTON, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kahuna Workforce Solutions , a leading skills and competency management SaaS platform, and Vocantas , a leader in innovative automated shift management and communication solutions, announce a strategic partnership that helps organizations reduce staffing gaps, ensure qualified coverage and improve the employee experience.

The partnership combines Kahuna’s validated skills and competency insights with Vocantas’ automated communication and shift management technology. Together, the solutions enable organizations to staff shifts more efficiently, identify the right employees for each role, and provide more flexibility and visibility into scheduling and staffing opportunities.

With Kahuna and Vocantas, organizations can:

Fill shifts faster by connecting real-time shift needs with qualified, available employees.

by connecting real-time shift needs with qualified, available employees. Close skills and coverage gaps to ensure each shift, project or team is staffed with the right talent mix.

to ensure each shift, project or team is staffed with the right talent mix. Enhance employee engagement through interactive communication tools that empower workers to have more control over accepting staffing bids and managing their schedules and shift preferences.

through interactive communication tools that empower workers to have more control over accepting staffing bids and managing their schedules and shift preferences. Support safe, compliant operations by ensuring each assignment is filled by a qualified employee.

“Organizations need confidence that every shift is filled by the right person, not just someone available, but someone proven to be capable,” said Jai Shah, chief executive officer of Kahuna. “Working with Vocantas, we give leaders that confidence by combining validated frontline workforce data with automation that makes it faster and easier to fill shifts with the right employee who meets specific role requirements.”

“Vocantas helps organizations simplify and speed up the staffing process,” said Adam Seguin, managing director of Vocantas. “By combining our automated communication and shift-filling capabilities with Kahuna’s validated skills and competency data, leaders can fill vacancies in minutes, reduce administrative burden and ensure the right employee is awarded the right shift.”

The Kahuna–Vocantas partnership enables organizations across industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, energy and field service, to improve operational efficiency while enhancing workforce readiness, compliance and employee satisfaction.

About Kahuna Workforce Solutions

Kahuna Workforce Solutions is a leading skills and competency management SaaS platform designed for operations, learning and human resources. The platform provides enterprises with validated skills data, offering valuable insights into workforce capabilities, aligning talent supply and demand and maximizing training investments. Kahuna helps organizations build a more skilled, adaptable and competitive workforce. Learn more: kahunaworkforce.com .

About Vocantas

Vocantas removes friction from workforce operations by automating the communication and administrative work between people and their scheduling systems. The platform eliminates manual tasks like chasing staff to fill shifts, managing voicemails, and re-entering data across systems. Vocantas streamlines shift-fill, absence management, and scheduling updates, reducing errors, saving time, and enabling predictable staffing. Learn more at www.vocantas.com

