KOCCA’s WelCon Marketplace Expands Global K-Content Collaboration with 2025 Virtual Exchange Event

SEOUL, S.KOREA, Nov 8, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – The WelCon Marketplace, operated by the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA), is taking center stage once again with its 2025 Virtual Business Consultation, a large-scale online event designed to connect Korean content companies with global buyers and investors. As KOCCA’s flagship B2B platform, WelCon not only showcases Korea’s dynamic content industry but also facilitates real-time business matching and collaboration opportunities across broadcasting, animation, games, webtoons, and more.

WelCon is a platform that consolidates the overall trends of the Korean content industry, providing the following services:

K-content market trends and genre-specific analysis

Interviews with major companies and experts

Information on global B2B and B2C events hosted by KOCCA

Status of Korean participating companies at overseas markets

Through these services, domestic and international content professionals can quickly access trends and opportunities in the Korean industry through a single channel.

Beyond its information functions, WelCon Marketplace is evolving into a global business hub that supports practical collaboration between content companies. Registered companies can introduce their content and company information in the form of ‘Products’ and ‘Stores,’ while overseas members can leave direct inquiries to companies of interest.

Additionally, market trends and success stories are being shared through the recently launched ‘Insight’ board, and overseas companies can also participate by opening their own promotional pavilions.

The ongoing ‘WelCon Marketplace Virtual Business Consultation’ is a representative online exchange program connecting Korean content companies with overseas buyers. The consultation sessions focus on practical collaboration discussions in areas such as â‘ co-production, â‘¡ investment, and â‘¢ distribution and licensing, with more specialized business matching facilitated through genre-focused weeks (animation, character, broadcasting, game, new technology, and webtoon).

The consultation sessions run from October 20 to November 21, 2025, with a total of 87 domestic registered companies participating. Companies and buyers interested in participating can apply on the official WelCon Marketplace website ( https://welcon.kocca.kr/emp ).

A representative from WelCon Marketplace stated, “Demand for K-content, including broadcasting, animation, games, and IP licensing, is rapidly growing in many regions worldwide. WelCon Marketplace plans to establish a new growth base for the K-content industry by expanding co-production, localization, and distribution cooperation between Korean and global content companies and global investors.”

Media contact

Company : Korea Creative Content Agency

Contact: Ms. Yunjoo Lee

Website: https://welcon.kocca.kr/emp/main

Telephone: +82-61-900-6023

Copyright 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com