Krown Network Surpasses Ethereum & Bitcoin Pre-Launch Velocity Records; 7x ETH’s ICO Pace

$125,000 Per Hour Grassroots Final Batch Velocity, in a $20B+ VC-Flooded 2025 Market

Monroe, Louisiana–(Newsfile Corp. – November 9, 2025) – Krown Network, the quantum-secured, bootstrapped Layer 1 blockchain, sold out its final pre-sale batch of $500,000 in just over 4 hours – delivering a scorching $125,000 per hour fundraising velocity that surpasses industry legends.

This raise burst surpasses Ethereum’s full 2014 ICO, which raised at a velocity of $18,162 per hour. Krown’s speed eclipses it by seven times that rate in head-to-head final timeframes, while BTC was mined at a negligible value in 2009, gradually increasing to under 1,000 wallets by mid-2010, with no significant capital influx.

Krown: $125,000/hour

Ethereum ICO: $18,162/hour

Bitcoin (2009-2011): $0/hour

Ethereum’s ICO was tainted with a 12% pre-mine for the founders and the foundation, fueling early concerns about centralization. Krown, by contrast, bootstrapped $3M with zero VC interference, echoing Bitcoin’s grassroots purity while channeling Ethereum’s visionary scale – all in a 2025 crypto VC market exploding past $20 billion year-to-date, where over 90% of Layer 1 funding hides behind private VC deals and vesting schedules.

Krown’s traction extends beyond ETH and BTC. This final batch velocity outruns foundational ICOs like Cardano (16 months at ~$5,399/hour) and Fantom (3 months at ~$18,519/hour), proving bootstrapped innovation still thrives amid hype-driven projects and coins.

In a year where crypto startups raked in billions through centralized exchanges and VCs, Krown’s community-fueled raise signals a return to decentralized roots.

“This velocity isn’t luck; it’s validation of quantum-secured innovation,” declared Krown CEO James Stephens. “While giants retrofit for tomorrow’s threats, Krown launches ready – with $500K vanishing in hours, fully liquid, and community-owned. “With MainNet igniting on January 3, 2026, and 70% of $KROWN supply staked pre-launch, Krown isn’t chasing history – it’s rewriting the playbook.

Positioning for MainNet Launch

Krown’s pre-sale success fuels momentum toward its MainNet launch on January 3, 2026, when the native $KROWN token will power the Camelot Ecosystem, including the recently launched Qastle hot wallet and upcoming KrownDEX – the world’s first quantum-secured decentralized exchange. With 70% of the supply already staked pre-launch, Krown is poised for explosive post-MainNet growth, integrating quantum entropy from equity partner, Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) (FSE: 34Q0), to safeguard against both classical and quantum threats.

About Krown Technologies, Inc.

Krown Technologies, Inc. develops advanced blockchain, fintech, and quantum-secured products within the Camelot Ecosystem, delivering practical, enterprise-grade blockchain solutions that merge DeFi, AI, gaming, and post-quantum security.

About Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) (FSE: 34Q0)

Quantum eMotion Corp. is a Canadian deep-tech company commercializing Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) solutions for cybersecurity, blockchain, and fintech. Its QRNG2 hardware produces true quantum entropy to secure data and transactions against classical and post-quantum threats. Website: https://quantumemotion.com

Forward-Looking Information

This release may contain forward-looking statements relating to fundraising velocity, community growth, MainNet launch, and market positioning. Actual results may differ due to factors beyond Krown Technologies’ control, including market conditions and technological developments.

