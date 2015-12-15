Lakeside Software Expands Global Footprint with New SysTrack Cloud Region in Azure India

New region enhances performance, data residency, and scalability for enterprise IT teams in India and beyond

BOSTON, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lakeside Software, makers of the leading digital employee experience (DEX) platform running natively on Microsoft Azure, today announced the availability of a new SysTrack Cloud region in India, further expanding its global infrastructure and reinforcing its commitment to helping organizations deliver exceptional digital experiences around the world.

“With data residency and performance increasingly critical for businesses in India and nearby markets, this new Azure India region gives IT teams the control and flexibility they need to deliver fast, reliable digital experiences for employees,” said Dan Salinas, Chief Operating Officer, Lakeside Software. “It also reflects our commitment to supporting IT teams globally while enabling organizations to scale efficiently and cost-effectively.”

This expansion enables organizations to optimize for latency and locality, while scaling SysTrack to support even the most complex enterprise environments. According to research from Zoho, 71% of Indian workers demonstrate advanced digital maturity—exceeding the global average of 61%. This underscores the importance of delivering exceptional digital employee experiences to enhance productivity and minimize digital friction.

The Azure India region is now live and available to all SysTrack Cloud customers. Organizations can immediately begin deploying environments in the new region, ensuring compliance with regional data requirements and delivering faster, more reliable digital experiences across India and beyond.

Strategic Lakeside partners shared their perspectives on the expansion:

Kyndryl

“Proactive digital workplace services and meaningful agentic AI for IT depend on high-fidelity employee insights,” said Dennis Perpetua, ODWS Connected Experience DE, Kyndryl. “By bringing SysTrack closer to Indian enterprise users on Azure, customers gain speed, locality, and the confidence to scale DEX initiatives without compromise.”

Lenovo

“Lakeside bringing SysTrack Cloud to Azure India aligns perfectly with how Lenovo DWS delivers managed workplace outcomes at scale,” said Saurabh Sharma, Executive Director of Offering Development, Lenovo. “Our customers get in-country data residency, lower latency, and faster issue isolation—measurable improvements in employee experience without adding cost or complexity.”

SPNX

“Bringing SysTrack Cloud to Azure India is exactly what our enterprise clients have been asking for—local data residency, lower latency, and the ability to scale AI-driven DEX without compromise,” said Amit Kumar, Chief Evangelist, SPNX Consulting. “With India’s strong push toward digital transformation under the Digital India mission and the evolving data protection framework, this milestone couldn’t be more timely. Our customers can now keep telemetry in-country, troubleshoot faster, and deliver a measurably better digital workplace. Together with Lakeside, SPNX is accelerating the digital experience management journey for Indian enterprises—powering innovation, compliance, and growth at scale with our Lakeside partnership for the India geo.”

