Markzware’s New App DesignMarkz™ Launches on Canva

Makes InDesign, Publisher, and QuarkXPress files editable in Canva, giving creators a way to repurpose their projects

DAYTON, Nev., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Markzware, a global leader in creative file conversion and preflight technology, today announced DesignMarkz™, a new Canva app that converts Adobe InDesign, Microsoft Publisher, QuarkXPress, and other professional design documents into fully editable Canva files. Every year, millions of designers and creative teams work with brand assets in various formats, including brand guides, brochures, training manuals, event materials, and more, yet have no simple way to bring that content into modern cloud workflows.

What sets DesignMarkz apart is its ability to interpret these formats natively, not as flat images or partial extracts, but as structured, editable design elements. It reads InDesign, Publisher, and QuarkXPress files directly, reconstructing text, layout, styling, and placed graphics without needing the original applications. Creators get a clean, editable foundation in Canva that mirrors the source document in a way no other method can.

“As the industry shifts toward flexible, cloud-based tools, creators increasingly desire freedom over where their content lives and how easily it moves,” said Patrick Marchese, Founder and CEO of Markzware. “DesignMarkz delivers true content mobility by bringing billions of existing design files into Canva for publishing, collaboration, and AI-assisted workflows.”

The app is designed for global creative teams, agencies, in-house marketing departments, educational institutions, and anyone managing mixed-format design archives.

“With DesignMarkz, creators can start the design process from any file,” said Anwar Haneef, GM and Head of Ecosystem at Canva. “By making professional assets editable and accessible, we are simplifying how teams repurpose and scale their ideas.”

Powered by MarkzAPI, Markzware’s advanced technology for intelligent file conversion and structured content handling, DesignMarkz is available in more than 19 languages in the Canva Apps Marketplace, with pay-per-use, subscription, and enterprise pricing options. Enterprise teams can also connect DesignMarkz to large content libraries through MarkzAPI-powered cloud workflows.

To learn more or watch a demonstration video, visit: markzware.com/products/designmarkz

ABOUT MARKZWARE

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Dayton, Nevada, Markzware is a global leader in file conversion, preflight, and content intelligence. The company’s technologies empower creators, publishers, and enterprises with unparalleled content mobility and cross-platform production workflows.

