Metavista3D Launches 3D Digital Microscope

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – November 7, 2025) – Metavista3D Inc. (TSXV: DDD) (FSE: E3T) (“Metavista3D” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce the completion of its development of a 3D digital microscope.

The 3D microscope can be connected to various display sizes offered by Metavista3D and is designed for a wide range of applications. For example, it can serve as a 3D digital dental microscope with integrated detection software capable of detecting cavities, tartar and artificial dental materials.

Additional applications include assembly and inspection of medical components, use as a training microscope, or for collaborative meetings in dental or medical settings.

The real-time stereo camera displays content live, creating an immersive and highly realistic treatment environment. The technology is also suitable for minimally invasive surgeries, where a mini stereo camera can provide a medical team with a remarkably realistic view of the microscope’s field of vision. Unlike many current systems, which typically display 3D content to only one person via a headset, Metavista3D’s solution enables shared visualization in real time.

Jeff Carlson, CEO of Metavista3D, commented: “We are proud to add this innovative product to our existing portfolio.”

About Metavista3D

Metavista3D Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary psHolix AG, is developing AI-driven, pseudo-holographic display technologies aimed at enabling glasses-free 3D visualization of spatial content. The Company holds a portfolio of over 20 patents related to this technology. For more information, visit www.metavista3D.com.

Metavista3D’s shares are publicly traded and listed in Canada on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol DDD, and on the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and others under the ticker symbol E3T.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/273671