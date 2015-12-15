ModelOp Certified as Coalition for Health AI (CHAI) Assurance Resource Provider, Strengthening the Governance Foundation for Responsible and Trustworthy AI in Healthcare

ModelOp is uniquely positioned to fundamentally shape and accelerate the adoption of AI technology in the healthcare industry through its partnership with CHAI by ensuring AI is transparent, trustworthy, and aligned with ethical standards

CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ModelOp , the leading AI lifecycle management and governance platform for enterprises, today announced that it has been officially certified as a Coalition for Health AI (CHAI) Assurance Resource Provider, reinforcing its commitment to advancing trustworthy, transparent, and compliant artificial intelligence (AI) across the healthcare ecosystem. This certification marks a significant milestone in ModelOp’s ongoing partnership with CHAI, a private-sector coalition of healthcare providers, academic institutions, patient advocates, and technology leaders that is building consensus-driven frameworks for responsible health AI.

“Given the life-altering potential of AI in clinical settings, a robust governance framework is crucial for mitigating risks like patient harm and data privacy breaches,” said Pete Foley, CEO of ModelOp. “Our certification as a CHAI Assurance Resource Provider represents a crucial step in bridging the gap between AI innovation and trustworthy deployment in healthcare. CHAI sets the standard for responsible and ethical AI in healthcare, and ModelOp provides the operational engine to make those standards enforceable, automated, and auditable across complex enterprises.”

CHAI’s mission is to ensure that health AI systems are safe, equitable, transparent, and accountable. As a certified Assurance Resource Provider, ModelOp delivers the enterprise-grade infrastructure to operationalize CHAI’s principles at scale—helping healthcare organizations automate governance processes, accelerate AI adoption, and build compliance into every phase of the AI lifecycle.

What The Partnership Means for Healthcare

For health systems, pharmaceutical companies, and insurers, this partnership delivers immediate, tangible value:

Accelerated Innovation with Confidence: The ModelOp platform is purpose-built to orchestrate the entire AI lifecycle—from intake to retirement—for all AI types, including ML, GenAI, Agentic, internal, and third-party systems. By embedding CHAI’s frameworks directly into its automated workflows, ModelOp helps organizations cut time-to-market for new AI initiatives while ensuring full compliance.

A Single System of Record for All AI: ModelOp unifies every stakeholder—from data science and IT to legal, risk, and compliance teams—in one platform. This eliminates silos and creates a single source of truth for every AI use case and asset in the organization.

Standardized, Transparent Reporting: A cornerstone of CHAI's framework is transparency through "CHAI model cards". ModelOp is designed to make the creation of these model cards simple, automated, and repeatable, providing clear documentation on model performance and evaluation.

“CHAI is thrilled to recognize ModelOp as an official Assurance Resource Provider,” said Brian Anderson, CHAI’s CEO. “Their proven track record in end-to-end AI lifecycle management makes them an essential partner in our shared goal of creating a transparent, equitable, and accountable health AI ecosystem.”

Looking ahead, ModelOp and CHAI are collaborating on integration with the forthcoming CHAI National Registry for AI Model Performance, which will enable healthcare organizations to securely submit attested model documentation directly from ModelOp to the national database—advancing nationwide transparency and accountability in AI.

“This partnership is about turning principles into practice,” Foley added. “By uniting CHAI’s vision with ModelOp’s automation and governance capabilities, we’re helping healthcare leaders move from ten use cases to one thousand—with confidence, consistency, and compliance built in.”

Visit https://www.modelop.com/ to learn how ModelOp helps organizations operationalize and govern Agentic AI and AI systems.

About CHAI

The CHAI (Coalition for Health AI) mission is to be the trusted source of guidelines for Responsible AI in Health that serves all. It aims to ensure high-quality care, foster trust among users, and meet the growing healthcare needs. As a coalition bringing together leaders and experts representing health systems, startups, government and patient advocates, CHAI has established diverse working groups focusing on privacy & security, fairness, transparency, usefulness, and safety of AI algorithms.

About ModelOp

ModelOp is the leading AI lifecycle management and platform, purpose-built for enterprises. ModelOp’s platform provides a centralized AI system of record, automation from intake to retirement, and enforceable policies—helping enterprises bring ML, GenAI, Agentic AI, and vendor AI solutions into production 10X faster. ModelOp is used by the most complex and regulated institutions in the world—including major banks, insurers, regulatory bodies, healthcare organizations, and global CPG companies—because it delivers the structure, automation, and oversight necessary to operationalize AI at scale across the entire enterprise. Gartner, Forrester, and IDC recognized ModelOp as a leading vendor in AI governance and end-to-end lifecycle automation. In 2024, ModelOp received the prestigious AI Breakthrough Award for “Best AI Governance Platform” and was also recognized as a winner in Inc.’s Best in Business Awards in the AI & Data category. In 2025, it was awarded the “Best AI Governance Software Award” from Netty Awards and received Business Intelligence Group’s Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award. Follow ModelOp on LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Ria Romano, Partner

RPR Public Relations, Inc.

Tel. 786-290-6413