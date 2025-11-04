ModelOp Recognized in 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for AI Governance Platforms

CHICAGO, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ModelOp , the leading AI lifecycle automation and governance platform for enterprises, today announced it has been recognized in the 2025 Gartner Market Guide for AI Governance Platforms. We believe the recognition reinforces ModelOp’s leadership in helping global organizations govern, manage, and scale AI responsibly while accelerating business outcomes.

The report outlines several emerging shifts shaping this market. According to Gartner, “AI governance platforms is an emerging market that provides the leader responsible for AI governance with central oversight of AI, application of risk management frameworks and execution of necessary controls. Use this research to better understand the product capabilities in this emerging market.”

“In our view, being recognized in the 2025 Gartner Market Guide for AI Governance Platforms is a meaningful validation of the work we’re doing,” said Pete Foley, CEO of ModelOp. “Today’s enterprises face a portfolio challenge: thousands of AI use cases, multiple vendors, embedded SaaS-AI, GenAI, agentic systems and shifting regulatory landscapes. What they need is one platform that brings visibility, enforces policy and guardrails, delivers audit-ready control, and supports innovation at scale. That is exactly what ModelOp delivers. We are thrilled to stand alongside other recognized vendors and we believe this recognition signals a new era where governance, risk and business value converge for AI.”

Why This Matters for Enterprises

Without purpose-built AI governance platforms, enterprises risk unintended consequences: wasted budget, slow time-to–market, security breaches, bias, opacity, regulatory non-compliance, vendor lock-in, uncontrolled cost, and audit exposures.

ModelOp helps organizations move beyond fragmented scripts, point-tools and manual spreadsheets to a repeatable, audit-ready governance platform that scales with innovation—whether ML, GenAI, vendor/third-party or embedded systems—and provides the ability to track AI usage, risks, costs, and value across the enterprise.

Responsible AI leaders can request a personalized demo of ModelOp . Gartner members can access the full report here .

About ModelOp

ModelOp is the leading AI lifecycle management and governance platform purpose-built for enterprises. ModelOp’s platform provides a centralized AI system of record, automation from intake to retirement, and enforceable policies—helping enterprises bring ML, GenAI, Agentic AI, and vendor AI solutions into production 10X faster. ModelOp is used by the most complex and regulated institutions in the world—including major banks, insurers, regulatory bodies, pharmaceutical companies, healthcare organizations, and global CPG companies—because it delivers the structure, automation, and oversight necessary to operationalize AI at scale across the entire enterprise. Gartner, Forrester, and IDC recognized ModelOp as a leading vendor in AI governance and end-to-end lifecycle automation. In 2024, ModelOp received the prestigious AI Breakthrough Award for “Best AI Governance Platform” and was also recognized as a winner in Inc.’s Best in Business Awards in the AI & Data category. In 2025, it was awarded the “Best AI Governance Software Award” from Netty Awards and received Business Intelligence Group’s Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award. Follow ModelOp on LinkedIn .

