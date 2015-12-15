New Study Reveals the “New Normal” in Finance: Economic Pressures Push Middle Market Teams Toward Faster Digital and AI

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AvidXchange Inc, a leading provider of accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers, today announced key findings from its new 2026 Trends Survey of middle market finance professionals.

The data reveals that ongoing economic pressures are accelerating investment in AI and automation as finance teams look to boost efficiency, resilience, and scalability.

Economic Uncertainty & The Pressure to Perform

The outlook for 2026 remains constrained, with 86% of respondents—from CFOs to AP managers—expressing concern about the current state of the economy.

are “very concerned” about tariffs. 1 in 3 are already feeling the economic impact

This uncertainty is reshaping operations, with finance leaders balancing not just budgets but bandwidth. 56% say they have changed their business plans “considerably” or “significantly.”

In response, many organizations are adjusting their approach by:

Cutting discretionary spending (55%)

Implementing hiring freezes or slowing recruitment (38%)

Building up cash reserves (31%)

The push to “do more with less” has become nearly universal, climbing eight points to 96% in just five months since AvidXchange’s April 2025 Economic Sentiment Survey.

“Finance leaders today are being pushed to do more with less,” said Dan Drees, President of AvidXchange. “Automation is the lever that changes the equation – by taking manual AP and payments work off their plate, it frees up time, reduces cost, and gives teams the space to focus on strategy.”

AI, Technology, & The Modern Finance Team

Finance teams are accelerating technology adoption, with top priorities for 2026 centered on operational efficiency and maximizing ROI from technology investments. Nearly half plan to increase their investment in AI – the top area for new spending – and almost 80% express confidence in achieving strong ROI.

This shift isn’t just about new tools; it’s also transforming how finance leaders build their teams:

say technology proficiency is more important than in previous years. Teams are prioritizing adaptability and continuous learning to keep pace with innovation.

Payment Security: The Adoption vs. Anxiety Paradox

Payments acceleration is a growing priority, with 66% planning to expand ePayment options or move primarily to digital payments over the next two years, driven in part by the federal phase-out of paper checks.

As technology adoption accelerates, companies face a paradox: the same innovations driving growth also heighten security risks. 43% cite security concerns as the top barrier to adoption even as many adopt them to strengthen fraud prevention. In fact, 63% are ‘somewhat’ or ‘very’ concerned about AI being used to enhance phishing or fraud attempts.

Even with these concerns, many finance teams are proving that modernization and security can go hand in hand:

Successful check fraud attacks have dropped to 25%, down from 63% in 2024.

down from in 2024. Detection of attempted check fraud has doubled, rising from 19% to 37%.

Reports of no check fraud attempts are up to 36%, compared to just 10% last year.

Finance teams are also turning that concern into confidence by increasing investment and education. Top security priorities for 2026 include:

Employee training and awareness programs (53%)

Enhancing cybersecurity tools and monitoring (50%)

Strengthening payment security and fraud prevention controls (43%)

The Road Ahead

“Automation has not only improved accuracy but also delivered measurable cost savings and increased operational efficiency, freeing up at least 10–15 hours per month for our team,” said Katie Kim, Owner of Villa Manna Association Management and a longtime customer of AvidXchange.

The era of testing is over – for the middle market, automation and AI are now table stakes for staying competitive. Building on AvidXchange’s 2025 Economic Sentiment Survey, which found that 72% say technology investments made in 2020 are helping them better navigate uncertainty today, the newest data shows that preparedness turning into decisive action.

To learn more about the major trends impacting finance teams in 2026, download the whitepaper: AvidXchange 2026 Trends Report.

About AvidXchange®

AvidXchange is a leading provider in accounts payable (AP) automation, offering intelligent AP software and payment solutions specifically designed for middle market businesses and their suppliers. With 25 years of industry experience, AvidXchange modernizes the way businesses manage their expenses and payments by offering AI-enhanced software coupled with support from experts. Empowering over 8,500 growth driven businesses, AvidXchange increases efficiency, control, and visibility in financial operations and has securely processed payments to more than 1.3 million suppliers through its proprietary payment network over the past five years. For more information, visit avidxchange.com.

Survey Methodology: AvidXchange conducted a survey, via Pollfish, of more than 500 finance

professionals at middle market companies across the following industries: Advertising, banking/financial services, construction, government/public sector, health care and social assistance, nonprofit/social services, and real estate.