OnStation and Trimble: Live Digital Stationing Meets Location Precision

Trimble GNSS systems and OnStation’s live digital stationing deliver real-time location data for smarter, faster road construction inspections and approvals

CLEVELAND, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OnStation, the first-ever live digital stationing platform purpose-built for road construction documentation and inspection teams, is collaborating with Trimble, a global technology company, to integrate Trimble’s Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) receivers with the OnStation App.

Together, the technologies provide key project personnel with instant, station-based context and precise location.

Previously, the ability to verify exact locations of heavy highway project assets with GNSS receivers was limited to certain field personnel. Now, construction, engineering and inspection (CEI) firms can document with confidence and accuracy, and departments of transportation (DOTs) can oversee with full visibility, without the delays or guesswork of the past.

“Location alone isn’t enough in heavy civil construction. Crews need to understand the context of what’s happening at that exact point on a project,” says Patrick Russo, CEO of OnStation. “By combining Trimble’s trusted GNSS accuracy with the capabilities of OnStation’s live digital stationing, we’re giving field personnel both precision and insight, allowing for quicker decisions, fewer errors and streamlined workflows.”

Extending Trimble accuracy to everyone on the jobsite

When OnStation is paired with the Trimble Mobile Manager application, this integration enhances trust in location data for paving, inspections, and utilities, keeping project crews in sync. With everyone aligned, there’s less risk of building in the wrong spot or misinterpreting plans.

Designed with the field environment in mind, the joining of the two offerings requires no extra hardware or complicated setup. Any R-Series or Catalyst GNSS receiver can be used with the OnStation App when connected through Trimble Mobile Manager. Regardless of which Trimble GNSS receiver is being used, teams can access live digital stationing while in the field by opening the OnStation App and connecting through Trimble Mobile Manager.

For more information on the collaboration and how Trimble and OnStation are supporting more accurate positioning during road construction inspection, visit www.onstationapp.com. Trimble and OnStation representatives will also be discussing the recent integration at the virtual event, OnStation Nation, on Nov. 18, 2025. Register here: https://hubs.li/Q03Qf9q-0.

About OnStation

OnStation is a collaborative digital stationing platform that offers location-based project records from bid to close. Specifically designed for the heavy highway industry, OnStation’s mobile app centralizes communication, boosts productivity, enhances worker safety, and improves project quality. Users benefit from live jobsite stationing, milepost, and LRS capabilities. They can overlay design layers on the project map and communicate via a custom chat platform that organizes and records project events at their locations.

OnStation is available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store and is supported on all desktop systems. Visit www.onstationapp.com to learn more.

