Pet-Food Revolution: Two New Global Surveys Reveal Growing Guardian Openness to Sustainable Diets for Dogs and Cats

LONDON, Nov 14, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – Two pioneering studies published in the journal Animals have explored in depth how dog and cat guardians perceive more sustainable pet food options. Led by Jenny L. Mace, Alexander Bauer, Andrew Knight and Billy Nicholles, the research sheds new light on the potential for alternative proteins and plant-based diets in the companion animal sector.

Study 1 – Dogs: ‘Consumer Acceptance of Sustainable Dog Diets: A Survey of 2,639 Dog Guardians’

In the first study, the team surveyed 2,639 dog guardians worldwide. Around 84% of respondents were currently feeding their dogs either conventional or raw meat-based diets. However, a substantial 43% of this group reported they would nevertheless consider at least one type of more sustainable dog food (such as vegan, vegetarian or cultivated-meat formulations).

Among the alternative options, the most acceptable was cultivated meat-based dog food (chosen by 24% of these respondents), compared to vegetarian (17%) and vegan (13%) dog diets. And when asked what characteristics would be needed for these alternatives to be chosen, the top choices were nutritional soundness (chosen by 85%) followed by good pet health (83%).

Study 2 – Cats: ‘Consumer Acceptance of Sustainable Cat Diets: A Survey of 1,380 Cat Guardians’

The companion study gathered responses from 1,380 cat guardians. In total 89% of these guardians fed their cats conventional or raw meat-based diets. However, just over half – 51% – of this group considered at least one of the more sustainable options to be acceptable.

The most popular alternatives were those based on cultivated meat (chosen by 33% of this group) followed by vegan diets (18%). Similarly to dogs, the most important characteristics alternative diets would need to offer be chosen were good pet health outcomes (chosen by 83%) and nutritional soundness (80%).

Differences among consumers

Both studies found that guardians who themselves reduce or avoid meat were significantly more open to alternative diets for their pets, as were those with higher educational qualifications. Age and regional differences were also apparent, with older consumers, and those from the UK, often less open to alternatives than those in other European nations, North America or Oceania, although differences were often not significant.

What This Means

These twin studies come at a time when the environmental and ethical footprint of conventional pet food production is growing in public consciousness. As noted by study co-author and veterinary professor Andrew Knight: “Recent studies have demonstrated that our dogs and cats collectively consume a substantial proportion of all farmed animals. Pet diets such as those based on plant-based ingredients or cultivated meat could transform the pet food system, lowering adverse impacts for farmed animals and the environment.”

With rapidly increasing populations already numbering hundreds of millions of dogs and cats globally, the shift of even a modest percentage of these pets to lower-impact diets could bring significant benefits.

As co-author Billy Nicholles summarised: “These findings are of value to the rapidly growing pet food alternatives industry, enabling pet food companies to accelerate their growth and acquire new customers through evidence-based, targeted outreach.”

Implications for Industry and Veterinary Practice

For pet food companies, the message is clear: launching sustainable diet lines is not merely a matter of production innovation, but also of trust-building. Clear information about nutritional soundness and health outcomes feature heavily in guardian willingness to adopt new products.

For veterinary practitioners and animal welfare organisations, these findings underscore the importance of informed communication. If guardians are open to alternatives but uncertain about their pet’s health outcomes, then evidence-based guidance becomes a key enabling factor.

