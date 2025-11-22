playX Receives the ‘Enterprise Award’ at the Asia Golden Star Awards in Tokyo

TOKYO, Nov 22, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – playX has been presented with the prestigious “Enterprise Award” at the Asia Golden Star Awards in Tokyo. CEO Mark Carter attended the ceremony in person to accept the award on behalf of the playX team.

This recognition is especially meaningful because it comes from Japan—a country globally respected for its strict standards, disciplined evaluation methods, and strong culture of fairness. Being acknowledged in such an environment represents a powerful affirmation of playX’s credibility and operational integrity.

Event highlights video: https://youtu.be/SkOmoMbcLVA?si=l7-eD2d0xvvJvodK

“Being acknowledged in Japan truly means something,” said Carter. “Japan is known for its precision, discipline, and commitment to trust. When a market this rigorous recognizes your enterprise, it gives users across Asia and around the world a deeper sense of confidence.”

Why playX Was Selected:
– AI-driven integrity systems ensuring fairness
– Transparent user experience
– Strong international development
– Long-term commitment to user trust

This award marks a significant milestone as playX expands across Asia, further strengthening its position as a trusted, forwardâ€‘looking gaming technology enterprise.

