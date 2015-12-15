Progress Software Redefines Digital Experiences with the First Generative Content Management System (CMS) Built on Trusted AI

New Agentic RAG capabilities transform enterprise knowledge into verified, dynamically generated digital experiences—delivering instant, hyper-personalized journeys no other CMS can match

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progress Software, the trusted provider of AI-powered digital experience and infrastructure software, today announced early access for Progress® Agentic RAG for Sitefinity®—a breakthrough enterprise-grade capability that combines retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) with real-time content assembly inside the Sitefinity platform. This innovation introduces native, multilingual, agentic RAG-based AI technology to deliver dynamically generated user experiences driven by a site visitor’s prompt. With today’s news, Progress becomes the first to offer a generative CMS with built-in enterprise-grade RAG capabilities—integrating conversational AI with visually rich web experiences to transform how organizations discover, assemble and deliver hyper-personalized, intelligent content.

As AI adoption accelerates, organizations are struggling to unlock valuable knowledge trapped across portals, documents and other systems. At the same time, users expect direct, verified answers, tailored to their current needs—not static pages or lengthy searches. Progress Agentic RAG for Sitefinity addresses this shift by delivering dynamic, AI-driven contextual experiences that adapt to individual needs, goals and intent within the digital journey. It unites advanced retrieval and real-time experience assembly to turn static information into brand-governed, hyper-personalized interactions. These capabilities also support generative engine optimization (GEO), helping organizations maximize their content visibility within LLMs.

“Progress is redefining what’s possible with Sitefinity—introducing adaptive, AI-driven experiences that respond in real time to each user’s context and intent,” said Rick van Emmerik, Chief Marketing Officer, Tangerine Telecom. “This innovation gives organizations like ours a distinct advantage: the ability to deepen engagement, personalize at scale and stand apart in a crowded digital space. We’re proud to be part of this next chapter.”

Progress Agentic RAG for Sitefinity delivers a unified, AI-driven system for verified, personalized digital experiences. It retrieves accurate information from approved enterprise content, interprets user intent and dynamically assembles tailored web experiences in real time—complete with source traceability, brand governance and compliance controls. The result is a single solution that replaces static pages and manual rules with intelligent, trustworthy experiences built from an organization’s own content.

With this solution, Progress enables organizations to turn static content into dynamic, intelligent experiences that align content, context and customer intent to deliver a best-in-class user experience.

“AI has fundamentally changed the way people access information. As a result, traditional websites with pre-structured content will soon be obsolete,” said Loren Jarrett, EVP & GM, Digital Experience, Progress Software. “Organizations need to provide a modern prompt-driven, totally dynamic information experience for their website visitors, and Progress Agentic RAG for Sitefinity makes this a reality.”

For more information or to join the Progress Agentic RAG for Sitefinity early access program, click here.

About Progress Software

Progress Software (Nasdaq: PRGS) empowers organizations to achieve transformational success in the face of disruptive change. Our software enables our customers to develop, deploy and manage responsible AI-powered applications and digital experiences with agility and ease. Customers get a trusted provider in Progress, with the products, expertise and vision they need to succeed. Over 4 million developers and technologists at hundreds of thousands of enterprises depend on Progress. Learn more at www.progress.com.

