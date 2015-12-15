Pushpay and 9 Embers Launch Agent 9, an AI-Powered Assistant for Ministry Teams

Two industry leading church tech companies co-create to deliver joint Pushpay and RockRMS customers an AI tool to help ministry teams work smarter and faster in day-to-day ministry

REDMOND, Wash., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pushpay , the leading payments and engagement solutions provider for mission-driven organizations, and 9 Embers announce the launch of Agent 9 , a new AI-powered database assistant to help church leaders and ministry teams take meaningful action faster on insights from Rock RMS, including donor and giving data from Pushpay. The conversational tool is specifically tailored for the Rock RMS platform, enabling churches to gain deeper insights into their community and uncover potential discipleship opportunities in real-time.

“Agent 9 was developed over the past year in partnership with Pushpay, driven by a shared vision to bring something truly transformative to the market for ministry leaders,” said Jason Gibb, CEO of 9 Embers. “Agent 9 surfaces meaningful insights, empowering teams to make more informed decisions that lead to stronger community and growth. Pushpay has been a valuable partner over the years, and we believe this unlocks massive potential for churches leveraging Pushpay and RockRMS today.”

Agent 9 addresses a common challenge ministry teams face in extracting quick, meaningful answers from their people and donor data. In fact, according to recent research , one of the top things pastors wished technology could better solve for is to help with discipleship. The Agent 9 assistant is organized into three specialized tools available to users with Rock Administrative security roles:

Rock Admin Assistant: Provides full access to database insights, allowing administrators to ask questions such as, “Who were our top 10 givers this year compared to last?” “Who were our first-time guests this week at each campus?” or “suggest someone that might be a good fit to join our children’s ministry volunteer team.”

Provides full access to database insights, allowing administrators to ask questions such as, “Who were our top 10 givers this year compared to last?” “Who were our first-time guests this week at each campus?” or “suggest someone that might be a good fit to join our children’s ministry volunteer team.” Profile Assistant: Works directly within an individual’s profile to quickly return personalized summaries, such as recent attendance, key notes, and prayer requests, enriching pastoral care and connection.

Works directly within an individual’s profile to quickly return personalized summaries, such as recent attendance, key notes, and prayer requests, enriching pastoral care and connection. Data View Assistant (Public Beta): Simplifies the process of creating complex reports and Data Views by allowing users to build and refine queries through simple conversation, handling intricate logic like nested filters with ease.

“This isn’t just about efficiency; it’s about enabling a deeper, more personal ministry by allowing church staff to get clear, actionable answers from their data,” said Kenny Wyatt, CEO of Pushpay. “Our partnership with 9 Embers is a direct investment in the success of our customers, with a vision to help them spend less time searching for answers and more time investing in their people.”

Agent 9 is currently available in the Rock Shop . Today’s announcement builds on recent product innovation momentum from Pushpay, who remains focused on empowering ministry leaders with intelligent tools that spark meaningful action. For more information about today’s announcement, visit the 9 Embers blog .

About Pushpay

Pushpay empowers mission-based organizations to engage their communities. We exist to bring people together and help people be known. Through our innovative suite of products, we cultivate generosity by streamlining donation processes, enhancing communication, and strengthening connection. Whether managing donations, organizing events, or connecting with community members, Pushpay’s integrated tools enable ministry leaders to focus on what matters most – growing their ministry and deepening engagement. For more information visit www.pushpay.com .

About 9 Embers

9 Embers is a technology solutions company specializing in Rock RMS implementation, development, and support. We help churches streamline their processes, maximize their database tools, and build solutions tailored to their ministry’s unique needs. For more information visit 9embers.com