Qlik Delivers Secure, Open Access to Trusted Data in Any Tool

Open APIs, field auto-documentation, and faster quality rules arrive in Qlik Talend Cloud; Data Stewardship Early Access is now open.

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Qlik®, a global leader in data integration, data quality, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI), today announced new capabilities in Qlik Talend Cloud® that make trusted data easy to use across the business. Data teams can publish secure, standards-based API endpoints for governed data products with one click, automatically document fields at scale, and use an AI assistant to propose data-quality rules.





For data and analytics teams, the release delivers clear, measurable gains:

Publish faster: Share governed data using a secure, open API so teams can use it in Power BI, Tableau, Excel, Salesforce, and internal apps.

Share governed data using a secure, open API so teams can use it in Power BI, Tableau, Excel, Salesforce, and internal apps. Document at scale: Auto-describe dataset fields to improve discoverability for business users and reduce manual documentation work.

Auto-describe dataset fields to improve discoverability for business users and reduce manual documentation work. Raise quality quickly: Use an AI assistant to suggest and create data quality rules based on the profile of the data, covering more checks with less effort.

Use an AI assistant to suggest and create data quality rules based on the profile of the data, covering more checks with less effort. Resolve issues together: Run agentic-enabled, sprint-style remediation and collaborative validation with domain experts, so business, data, and AI teams solve problems quickly and visibly.

“Customers want flexibility. If your best data is stuck in one tool, it becomes a bottleneck,” said Drew Clarke, EVP, Product & Technology, Qlik. “Open, standards-based APIs let customers use the same governed data wherever work happens. AI-driven stewardship removes repetitive tasks and helps teams deliver trusted outcomes faster.”

“Qlik has turned stewardship into a team sport,” said Eva Chrona, CEO at Climber. “Sprint workflows and collaborative validation pulled our domain experts into the process, which raised trust and sped up fixes. The automation that documents fields and proposes quality checks is already saving time, and we are excited about where Qlik is taking AI-driven stewardship next.”

Data Product APIs are built on open standards and are available now. Auto-describe fields and the DQ Rule Assistant are rolling out, and the Data Stewardship Early Access program is enrolling today. Start a trial at our website, Qlik Talend Cloud or learn more on our Data with Data Quality and Governance page.

About Qlik

Qlik converts complex data landscapes into actionable insights, driving strategic business outcomes. Serving over 40,000 global customers, our portfolio provides advanced, enterprise-grade AI/ML, data integration, and analytics. Our AI/ML tools, both practical and scalable, lead to better decisions, faster. We excel in data integration and governance, offering comprehensive solutions that work with diverse data sources. Intuitive analytics from Qlik uncover hidden patterns, empowering teams to address complex challenges and seize new opportunities. As strategic partners, our platform-agnostic technology and expertise make our customers more competitive.

