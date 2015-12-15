RainCastle Achieves 62% Growth Just 2 Years After Founder-Led Acquisition

RainCastle’s post-acquisition growth of 62% reflects a successful fusion of creative legacy and digital innovation, strengthening its position as a leading agency for life sciences and healthcare brands.

Boston, Massachusetts–(Newsfile Corp. – November 7, 2025) – Award-winning full-service design agency RainCastle recently announced a 62% increase in business growth over the last two years after its founder-led acquisition by Donato Dandreo and Compete Now.

The two companies had been collaborating on projects since 2016, before Dandreo was approached by RainCastle’s founder about a potential acquisition.

Following this, RainCastle expanded rapidly, combining the agency’s 30-year legacy in branding and creative strategy with Compete Now’s expertise in digital marketing, analytics, and in-house development strengths.

“Respecting RainCastle’s heritage has been central to our approach. The agency built its reputation on strategic thinking and creative excellence, and my goal was never to change that – it was to extend it into the digital age,” Dandreo said.

Overall, the acquisition has led to a 95% client retention rate, and a 100% employee retention rate.

Dandreo also credits implementing the Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS) with the agency’s proven RainMaker Approach℠ and monthly in-house development and design presentations for the rapid success.

The growth was driven by the agency’s renewed focus on the life sciences and healthcare industries, which have led to long-term partnerships with Lifeward, Solvias, Fziomed, and Spear Bio.

The agency’s work with Spear Bio also received the Web Excellence Award for Best Biotechnology Website Design.

Looking ahead, RainCastle plans to further deepen its new focus, with plans to refine and expand its services to better address the challenges of the life sciences and healthcare industries. The agency also aims to strengthen its creative and strategic teams to ensure continued innovation and client trust.

“Ultimately, our next milestone is about scale – not in size, but in impact. We want to remain a boutique by culture, known for collaboration and craftsmanship, while continuing to deliver at the level of a global agency.

At the end of the day, our success isn’t just in new clients or awards. It’s in the culture we’ve built and the trust our team and clients place in us every day,” Dandreo concludes.

To learn more about RainCastle and its work, please visit https://www.raincastle.com/

About RainCastle

RainCastle is a trusted life sciences marketing agency. For over 30 years, RainCastle’s team of strategists, designers, UX experts, writers, and developers has delivered creative, cost-effective solutions backed by a reputation for collaboration and outstanding results.

