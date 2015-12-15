RentRedi Launches “Late Rent Report” to Help Landlords Track and Collect Rent Faster

New data-powered notification system delivers monthly rent insights via email, keeping landlords informed and able to take action directly from their inboxes

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RentRedi , the fastest-growing rental management software built for smart real estate investors, has launched the Late Rent Report, a data-powered monthly email that helps landlords stay informed and act quickly if rent payments fall behind. This automated rent tracking feature reinforces RentRedi’s role as a leading landlord software solution built for modern property owners.

In 2025, 1 in 10 tenants have been late on rent in America. This not only negatively affects cash flow and financial security for rental owners, it also creates more work for landlords. The solution: at the start of each month, RentRedi landlords receive a summary of all outstanding charges, including the tenant, unit, due date, amount owed, and a direct link to next steps. The Late Rent Report provides clear visibility into late payments across every property, without requiring landlords to log into their dashboard or manually track tenant status.

RentRedi Helps Landlords Manage Smarter, Not Harder

Most rental owners have payments from all of their rental properties due on the same day, making “rent week” one of the most important times of the month for landlords and rental property owners. Having a clear picture of who’s paid and who’s late keeps rental businesses running smoothly. The Late Rent Report makes that simple by delivering rent visibility right to email inboxes, so rental owners can take action faster.

“Our goal at RentRedi is to give real estate investors more control over their rental businesses with less stress,” said RentRedi Co-founder and CEO Ryan Barone. “The Late Rent Report gives every landlord a clear view of what’s happening with rent so they can make decisions faster, follow up sooner, and stay focused on growth.”

Each report also includes a one-click option to send bulk reminders directly to tenants, helping landlords follow up faster and collect payments sooner – another example of RentRedi’s automation-first approach to rental management.

How RentRedi’s Data Powers the Late Rent Report

The Late Rent Report represents the next step in RentRedi’s evolution, where data does more than inform insights – it powers the experience itself. For the first time, RentRedi’s proprietary data is being used to drive an automated property management feature that helps landlords act faster and make smarter decisions in real time.

“Every month, RentRedi processes thousands of rental transactions from landlords nationwide,” said Barone. “Now, we’re turning that data into a valuable tool that helps landlords predict, prevent, and manage late payments before they snowball.”

How Landlord Feedback Shaped RentRedi’s Late Rent Report

The Late Rent Report was inspired by landlords who asked for better visibility into rent payments without having to log into their accounts and search through each property. RentRedi listened and built a smarter way to stay informed. From early feedback to testing to launch, landlords played a direct role in shaping how this feature works and how it feels.

“Every product update at RentRedi starts with a conversation,” said Barone. “The Late Rent Report is proof of how quickly we can turn feedback into tools that make a real impact for landlords running real businesses.”

RentRedi Empowers Smart, Successful Landlords

RentRedi’s mission is to help landlords be property wise by using intelligent rental tools to manage smarter, scale faster, and run their business with confidence. The Late Rent Report is another step in that journey, turning data into practical insight and insight into action.

Other RentRedi features promote higher on-time rent rent payment rates by enabling landlords to:

The new Late Rent Report feature is available today to all RentRedi subscribers, giving landlords a data-powered way to track late rent, automate reminders, and protect cash flow – all from their inbox.

About RentRedi

RentRedi is the leading comprehensive, data-powered rental management software for smart landlords and investors. It helps landlords and their tenants rent smarter by providing all the tools and intelligence needed to optimize portfolios, boost retention, reduce turnover, and improve the lives of everyone in the rental process. By combining real-time data, user behavior insights, and customer feedback with a modern, intuitive interface, RentRedi delivers solutions that help savvy real estate investors increase revenue, reduce risk, save time, minimize friction, and improve relationships. For landlords, the all-in-one web and mobile app streamlines rent collection, listings, tenant screening, lease signing, maintenance coordination, accounting, and more. For their tenants, it includes online rent payment, auto-pay, credit building and boosting, 24/7 maintenance requests, among other services.

Founded in 2016, RentRedi is VC-backed and a proven PropTech leader, recognized by the Inc. 5000, Inc. Power Partners, Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech, and HousingWire’s Tech100. With more than $33 billion in assets under management and nearly 300,000 landlords and tenants using its platform, RentRedi partners with leading technology providers including Zillow, TransUnion, Experian, Equifax, Realtor.com, Lessen, Thumbtack, Plaid, and Stripe to create the best customer experience possible. Learn more at RentRedi.com .

