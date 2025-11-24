ScienceLogic™ Cuts Complexity and Accelerates IT Performance with Skylar™ One Updates

Enhanced scalability, smarter network visibility, and a faster, modern interface drive efficiency and reliability across hybrid environments

RESTON, Va. – November 24, 2025 – ScienceLogic, delivering intelligence that accelerates outcomes through service-centric observability, AI-driven operations, and intelligent automation, today announced the first major update to its flagship Skylar™ One platform since its rebrand and expansion from SL1™. The release delivers a faster, intuitive user interface, compelling visualization capabilities, and deeper network and automated system intelligence for large-scale enterprises and service providers.

The enhancements reflect ScienceLogic’s continuous evolution toward realizing the Autonomic IT end state of intelligent, self-managing operations that anticipate and resolve issues automatically. With this release, Skylar One strengthens its foundations as part of the ScienceLogic AI Platform, uniting observability, automation, compliance and AI into one platform that enables IT leaders to move faster and with greater confidence and clarity in an increasingly agentic world. Building on its recognition as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™ AIOps Platforms, Q2 2025, and as a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Observability Platforms, these new capabilities further strengthen the company’s position as a catalyst for modern, resilient, and autonomous IT operations.

“Skylar One Juneau is a significant release for us,” said Michael Nappi, Chief Product Officer at ScienceLogic. “We are at an inflection point where observability, AI and automation have converged, and this release makes that real for customers. By bundling advances in topology, geo aware visibility and high throughput data pipelines into a single AI driven platform, we give operations teams a much clearer sense of what is happening, where it is happening and how to respond with confidence.”

This latest release introduces measurable gains in platform performance and resilience, including:

Greater scalability and speed: Enhanced data ingestion and collection pipelines increase throughput by up to 60%, improving responsiveness for large-scale hybrid environments and providing the headroom needed to accommodate rapid growth without sacrificing stability or insights.

Enhanced data ingestion and collection pipelines increase throughput by up to 60%, improving responsiveness for large-scale hybrid environments and providing the headroom needed to accommodate rapid growth without sacrificing stability or insights. Context-rich situational awareness: New Geo Maps provide dynamic, location-based visualization of monitored assets, enabling teams to quickly identify regional or site-level issues. By correlating device health and service status with intelligent geography, operations teams can prioritize response, assess business impact, and streamline incident triage across distributed environments.

New Geo Maps provide dynamic, location-based visualization of monitored assets, enabling teams to quickly identify regional or site-level issues. By correlating device health and service status with intelligent geography, operations teams can prioritize response, assess business impact, and streamline incident triage across distributed environments. Improved reliability and uptime : Optimized high-availability failover and multi-proxy agent support strengthen connection stability and reduce service interruptions, so critical systems remain continuously available and resilient under load.

: Optimized high-availability failover and multi-proxy agent support strengthen connection stability and reduce service interruptions, so critical systems remain continuously available and resilient under load. Smarter network visibility: A rebuilt topology engine with enhanced intelligence surrounding Layer2/Layer3, Link Layer Discovery Protocol (LLDP), and Cisco Discovery Protocol (CDP) processing provides accurate dependency mapping and better event correlation across hybrid environments so IT teams can pinpoint root causes faster, reduce downtime, and maintain consistent service performance.

A rebuilt topology engine with enhanced intelligence surrounding Layer2/Layer3, Link Layer Discovery Protocol (LLDP), and Cisco Discovery Protocol (CDP) processing provides accurate dependency mapping and better event correlation across hybrid environments so IT teams can pinpoint root causes faster, reduce downtime, and maintain consistent service performance. Expanded AI workload observability: New AMD GPU monitoring adds deeper visibility into AI workloads by correlating GPU health and performance with infrastructure and service context. This gives teams clearer insight into resource usage, constraints and potential performance and cost risks, helping them take more proactive action across AI driven environments.

New AMD GPU monitoring adds deeper visibility into AI workloads by correlating GPU health and performance with infrastructure and service context. This gives teams clearer insight into resource usage, constraints and potential performance and cost risks, helping them take more proactive action across AI driven environments. Simplified operations: A redesigned modern interface introduces faster navigation and improved service visualizations so teams can diagnose and resolve issues more quickly and improve overall operator efficiency.

The updates also reinforce ScienceLogic’s commitment to secure and compliant operations, supporting government and enterprise standards including Security Technical Implementation Guide (STIG) and FedRAMP environments to ensure observability and automation remain trusted across regulated sectors. These advancements strengthen the platform’s ability to support AI-driven observability and closed-loop automation, helping IT teams move from reactive troubleshooting to proactive, predictive operations aligned to business outcomes.

Skylar One is a proven foundation for autonomous, data-driven, and trusted IT operations. The platform’s unified intelligence allows teams to see everything, understand context instantly, and act with confidence through explainable AI and verifiable automation. Together with Skylar™ AI, Skylar™ Automation, and Skylar™ Compliance, the ScienceLogic AI Platform transforms IT from reactive firefighting to proactive, self-optimizing operations built on trust and data integrity.

